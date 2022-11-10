MSNBC hose Katy Tur apparently thinks that Sen.-elect John Fetterman may have a shot at running for president.

Yes, that Sen.-elect John Fetterman. Yes, president of the United States.

I know, I’m having trouble believing it myself, but she was apparently sincere in her comments. Of course, one can be sincere and off base.

Way, way off base, in this case.

The subject came up during a discussion on an MSNBC panel about the 2022 midterm election results. There are still a few votes to be counted, but Fetterman holds a decisive lead of more than 4 points over Dr. Mehmet Oz, according to unofficial results.

Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki attributed his victory to Fetterman’s persistence, sincerity — there’s that word again — and openness.

“He left no stone unturned,” Psaki said. “And he ran as exactly who he is. I mean, I have no doubt that if John Fetterman were sitting here or in a bar, or if he was with his family in a restaurant, he’d be exactly the same person.”

“So, that is also a lesson for Democrats, too,” she added. “This is a guy who knows who he is, you know what you’re getting, and that ultimately matters in politics.”

That wasn’t enough of a compliment for Tur, apparently, who took her praise of Fetterman a step further. Or maybe a couple dozen steps further.

“Fetterman — as a nominee at some point for president,” she said, appearing to ponder the idea. “I know there’s some variables, obviously,” she quickly added.

Ya think?

“But I just, you know, what he did in the super red, deep red parts of Pennsylvania, and the way that he ran ahead of Biden, as you were saying, ran ahead of Trump,” she explained. “And it just makes you wonder about his future.”

I wonder about his future, too. Specifically, I wonder how he’s going to balance the demands of being a sitting U.S. senator with the time and therapy he obviously needs to continue to recover from the stroke he suffered earlier this year.

I wish Fetterman the very best in that, as I’m sure we all do. But does Katy Tur really believe that the U.S. needs another president who struggles to express a coherent thought?

Even her MSNBC co-hosts couldn’t help but laugh at the idea, as you can see here:

Fetterman for president? Katy Tur admits, “I knows there’s some variables, obviously … but it makes me wonder about his future.”https://t.co/oTBh31p3vO — The Upper Cut (@georgeupper) November 10, 2022

Former Republican National Committee Chair Michael Steele probably responded about as well as anyone could have to Tur’s comments: “Yeah — I, ee, uh, uh,” he said.

I don’t think there’s too much more to say on the topic than that.

