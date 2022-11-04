Phillies Player's Wife Becomes Local Legend After 100-Beer Pre-Game Stunt Goes Viral During World Series

One wife of a Philadelphia Phillies player has established herself as a fan favorite through a gesture intended to reward the fans cheering on her husband in the World Series.

Jayme Hoskins is the wife of Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins, according to the New York Post.

The baseball wife bought 50 beers for fans present to cheer on her husband at Philadelphia’s Citizens Bank Park before Game 3 of the World Series on Tuesday, then went on to provide 100 beers to fans for Game 4 on Wednesday.

Hoskins alluded to the gesture on her personal Twitter account before the game, describing it as a baseball tradition.

if you know anything about baseball and it’s quirks then you know where beers are about to be — jayme (@jaymehoskins) November 2, 2022

Fans present at the game tweeted about Hoskins’ generosity, thanking her for the free beer.

One fan would go on to confirm the extent of Hoskins’ generosity.

The goat @jaymehoskins just bought 100 beers for Phillies fans before the game. pic.twitter.com/xlISbvcn9Z — Crossing Broad (@CrossingBroad) November 2, 2022

A generic draft beer at a Major League Baseball game usually doesn’t come cheap, and it’s likely the pre-game gift would’ve burned a hole in Jayme Hoskin’s wallet.

Just saw @jaymehoskins buying an entire case of beer. She’s the best pic.twitter.com/lIudUnCVq5 — Mark Kremer (@mark_kremer) November 1, 2022

Unfortunately for the Hoskins family, the free beers may not have proved enough of a karmic measure to secure a World Series victory.

The Phillies lost in a historic World Series no-hitter on Wednesday, and their batting prospects didn’t get much better in the next contest.

The Astros held the Phillies to two runs in a Thursday 3-2 victory, according to ESPN.

The win placed the Astros a win away from a World Series title, with two games remaining in Houston’s Minute Maid Park.

Rhys Hoskins has batted a dismal .169 batting average in the 2022 postseason, even though he’s hit six home runs.

As frustrated as a fan can get with players, they can’t be upset with a free beer.

In any event, even if the Phillies blow this World Series in Houston, Hoskins will have won the hearts of her husband’s fans with a pre-game gesture that won’t be soon forgotten.

