Share
News

Miami Beach Sends Strong Message to Spring Breakers After They Repeatedly Trash City

 By Richard Moorhead  March 5, 2024 at 1:21pm
Share

This South Florida city is putting an end to the party.

The city of Miami Beach is even going so far as to release a commercial advertising its “break up” with the yearly tradition of spring break.

A video touting the breakup appeared on the city’s official X account on Friday.

Trending:
Unreal: GOP Candidate and MLB Star Steve Garvey Takes Lead Over Rep. Adam Schiff in California Senate Race

Miami Beach has expressed its willingness to shed its reputation as a college party town before.

The city was forced to impose a nightly curfew in 2022 in response to spiking rates of gun violence.

More than 1,000 people were arrested that year during the March timeframe.

Is this the right move?

And things didn’t get any better last year, as two fatal shootings and rowdy crowds sparked a spring break curfew.

Scenes of chaos have long been associated with the city’s (apparently unwanted) spring tradition.

Related:
Body of Missing 13-Year-Old Found in Florida, Arrest Made Shockingly Close to Home

A miamibeachfl.gov/breakup web page appears on the city’s website, advertising a list of planned enforcement actions targeting drunk and disorderly visitors.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is also pledging to help the city ]deal with out-of-control spring breakers, deploying Florida state troopers to the city.

DeSantis slammed the spring break phenomenon as “mayhem” in a Tuesday news conference — while clarifying that law-abiding tourism is more than welcome, according to WTVJ.

“The state has a lot going on, it’s a fun place to be at and we want to see people do that, but we also are going to insist that people respect the law,” DeSantis said.

The crackdowns — and the advertising campaign surrounding them — may be paying off.

Some residents are indicating that spring break in 2024 is more “under control” than times past, according to WFOR-TV.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor:

 

“We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. 

 

Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. 

 

And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. 

 

The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone.

 

We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites.

 

But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. 

 

The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? 

 

With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans. 

 

We can do this 

only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now.

 

Thank you for reading,

Josh Manning

Deputy Managing Editor

 

P.S. Please stand with us today.

 

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, Army Infantryman, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




Miami Beach Sends Strong Message to Spring Breakers After They Repeatedly Trash City
NFL Players Association Releases Rankings of Best and Worst Teams to Play for After Surveying Players
63 Walmart Closures Reported Across US, But Retailer Says 150 Store New Stores Coming Over 5 Years
49ers Coach Kyle Shanahan Explains His Overtime Coin Toss Decision as He Receives Mountain of Criticism
Democratic Senator Threatens Joe Biden with Independent Presidential Run: Report
See more...

Conversation