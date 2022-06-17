Share
News

Michael Avenatti Pleads Guilty to 5 Counts of Fraud, Faces Dozens of Years in Prison

 By Jack Davis  June 16, 2022 at 5:19pm
Share

Michael Avenatti, the attorney who rocketed to fame as an antagonist of former President Donald Trump, pleaded guilty to multiple fraud charges on Thursday.

Avenatti already had been convicted of embezzling funds from porn star Stormy Daniels — whose allegations against Trump were the fodder Avenatti used to make a name for himself — and of trying to extort as much as $25 million from Nike, according to The Orange County Register.

He is serving a five-year sentence in a federal prison in California.

Avenatti pleaded guilty Thursday to four counts of wire fraud and one count of tax fraud. The allegations covered misappropriation of funds from multiple clients.

The plea, which came during a court hearing in Santa Ana, means Avenatti could face as many as 83 years in prison, according to The Associated Press.

Trending:
Liz Cheney Lambasted for Focusing on Trump While Her State Is Ravaged by Natural Disaster

Sentencing in the case tentatively has been scheduled for Sept. 19.

Avenatti said in court he expects to get less than the maximum sentence, which also could include making restitution of more than $10 million to his former clients, according to KCBS-TV.

Is this really a surprise?

Avenatti’s advisory attorney, Dean Steward, said the guilty plea was a strategic move so that “the energy everyone would put into a trial will be put into sentencing.”

Avenatti, who has been disbarred in California, won the right to represent himself, with Steward as an advisory attorney.

Avenatti, 51, wrote in a court document that he tried to reach a plea deal with prosecutors.

“Despite repeated efforts over the last year by Mr. Avenatti and his counsel, including substantial efforts made in the last 30 days, defendant has been unable to reach a plea agreement with the government,” he wrote, according to NBC News.

“Mr. Avenatti wishes to plea in order to be accountable; accept responsibility; avoid his former clients being further burdened; save the court and the government significant resources; and save his family further embarrassment.”

Related:
Michael Avenatti's Legal Problems Get Even Worse as Disgraced Lawyer Learns His Next Prison Sentence

Prosecutors said Avenatti used money from cases to fund his lifestyle instead of paying his clients what they were entitled to receive.

Among those cases was one in which prosecutors said Avenatti collected $4 million from Los Angeles County in the case of a man injured in custody, denied any settlement was ever received, and paid the man what he termed advances on a settlement that ranged from  $1,000 to $1,900.

In another case, prosecutors said Avenatti collected $2.75 million in a settlement and used most of the money to buy a private plane.

The cases took place between 2015 and 2019, according to prosecutors.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Michael Avenatti Pleads Guilty to 5 Counts of Fraud, Faces Dozens of Years in Prison
Elon Musk Addresses Twitter Employees for the First Time, Warns Changes Must Be Made Because 'Costs Exceed Revenue'
No Symptoms, Then Instant Death: New SIDS-Like Syndrome Spreads, Killing Healthy People Where They Stand
Toe Pain to Kidney Cancer to 4 Days Left to Live - This Man's Story Could Save Your Life
Lauren Boebert Takes Legal Action Against Democratic Group Pushing 'Blatantly False and Disgusting Accusations' About Her Past
See more...

Conversation