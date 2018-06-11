Michelle Wolf Defends Samantha Bee’s ‘Vile And Vicious’ Attack On Ivanka

Michelle Wolf, who gained fame for eschewing good taste at the White House Correspondents Association dinner, supports Samantha Bee in the comedian’s foul-mouthed assessment of Ivanka Trump.

Last month, Bee called Ivanka Trump a “feckless c–t,” which prompted widespread outrage across media and political lines. White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders later said Bee’s language was “vile and vicious.”

Wolf, who attacked Sanders during a dinner meant to be a jovial affair, called the president’s daughter “fair game” in the interview with the Daily Beast.

“I mean, Ivanka is part of the Trump administration. She’s fair game. And she is useless. So I think it’s very fair to point out that she’s doing a terrible job,” Wolf said.

Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, both serve as advisers to President Donald Trump.

TRENDING: Stormy Daniels Hit with Defamation Lawsuit After Criticizing Former Lawyer

Is Ivanka Trump an asset to her father's administration? Yes No Continue with Facebook -- or -- Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

Wolf, who stars in the Netflix show “The Break,” added one more shot, referencing Ivanka Trump’s role in her father’s election to the White House.

“She’s one of those worst kind of girls. We’re all fooled by her because Eric and Don Jr. aren’t attractive, and then we pull that, ‘Well, she’s just a little girl! She’s just a pretty little girl.’ And that’s why you shouldn’t underestimate women: They’ll look like a pretty little girl and they’ll steal the children right out from under you,” she said in the interview.

Many stood up for the president’s daughter.

Michelle Wolf Defends Samantha Bee, Hits Out At ‘Useless’ Ivanka Trump: ‘She’s Doing A Terrible Job’ https://t.co/sXoGdjGUBw Feel good, jealous much. YOU, YOU DEMOCRATE — Barry Bertram Walls (@bbwalls_barry) June 11, 2018

Ivanka Trump, who has faced criticism from the left since the start of her father’s administration because she does not shift his policies in their direction, has tweeted general response to her detractos.

“Those who say it can not be done, should not interrupt those doing it.” -Chinese Proverb — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) June 11, 2018

In late May, she posted a series of tweets that read, “If thou workest at what is before thee, following right reason seriously, vigorously, calmly, without allowing anything to distract thee.”.

1:3 “If thou workest at what is before thee, following right reason seriously, vigorously, calmly, without allowing anything to distract thee…” — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) May 29, 2018

2:3 “If thou holdest to this, expecting nothing, fearing nothing, but satisfied with thy present activity according to nature… thou wilt live happy. And there is no man who will be able to prevent this.” -Marcus Aurelius, Meditations — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) May 29, 2018

“If thou holdest to this, expecting nothing, fearing nothing, but satisfied with thy present activity according to nature… thou wilt live happy. And there is no man who will be able to prevent this,” she added. “Focus on what is before you, on what you can control and ignore the trolls! Have a great week!”

Ivanka Trump also directly addressed her critics in an April 2017 interview with CBS.

“I would say not to conflate lack of public denouncement with silence,” she said. “I think there are multiple ways to have your voice heard. In some case it’s through protest and it’s through going on the nightly news and talking about or denouncing every issue in which you disagree with. Other times it is quietly, and directly, and candidly. So where I disagree with my father, he knows it, and I express myself with total candor. Where I agree, I fully lean in and support the agenda and, and hope … that I can be an asset to him and make a positive impact. But I respect the fact that he always listens. It’s how he was in business. It’s how he is as president.”

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.