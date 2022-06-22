Father’s Day has been celebrated on the third Sunday in June since the early 20th century. Juneteenth, a holiday commemorating the emancipation of slaves in the United States, has a fixed date of June 19; it’s been celebrated sporadically since the end of the Civil War, but became a federal holiday after the events that transpired in the wake of George Floyd’s death in police custody in 2020.

Naturally, this means that the two holidays will, on occasion, fall on the same day — as, indeed, they did this year. This should be an interesting coincidence more than anything else. It’s not as if most people will be spending all day at a Juneteenth ceremony and will have to reschedule dad’s steak brunch for the following week.

But, if you force the 110th Wing of the Michigan Air National Guard to choose, they’ll not only go with Juneteenth, they’ll make it clear that dads had best get out of the way and clear the aisle for wokeness. At least at first.

Now, however, the outfit is apologizing after a social media message went bad-viral on Facebook.

The original message implied that whoever managed the 110th Wing’s social media accounts wasn’t too pleased the century-old celebration of Father’s Day was intruding on the hallowed ground that is Juneteenth.

“While we know Juneteenth is on the 19th of June, it deserves a whole day to itself. Sorry. Not sorry Dads, We aren’t sharing this holiday,” the post said, according to Fox News.

“Happy Juneteenth 110th Wing members, families and friends. Let’s come together to enjoy this day and reflect on the strides in humanity the world has made. Let’s work towards a more open inclusive world, as this is an ongoing human process.”

It didn’t take long for the post to be deleted and for an apology to be issued in its place.

“The 110th Wing regrets the post on social media related to the Father’s Day and Juneteenth holidays that fell short of our standards,” the apology read.

“The post has been removed and we are taking action to ensure this doesn’t happen again.”

Needless to say, the Juneteenth/Father’s Day post garnered a lot of negative reaction.

“Hopefully corrective action was taken. Horribly distasteful, unprofessional and inappropriate,” one user wrote.

“It would be fitting for the airman that posted that distasteful and inappropriate post to offer a very public apology,” another said. “Very unprofessional!”

But, perhaps this was the best reaction: “The person that leaked it is sorry. Not sorry.”

I’m assuming that user meant the individual who wrote it, and he’d likely be correct. The problem is what everyone involved is sorry over.

It’s a little secret that the military has done got itself woke under the Biden administration and, at least publicly, is more concerned with maternity flight suits than with frightening our adversaries.

You may remember this lovely slice of intersectional recruitment from last year, for instance:

Meanwhile, at the CIA…

“I am a cisgender millennial…diagnosed with generalized anxiety disorder” “I am intersectional, I refuse to internalise patriarchal ideas…” pic.twitter.com/dTNpnx4OKg — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) August 17, 2021

To a certain extent, the military has backed off its “I am a cisgender millennial” piffle after the significant blowback it caused — not to mention that, in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the armed forces are no longer a platform for social experimentation and diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

That said, there are occasional reminders of just who’s running the country now, and this is one of them. Another, as Fox News noted, is “a recent report finding the military spent more than 5.3 million hours and $535,000 was spent on extremism ‘stand downs’ that critics have called nothing more than a ‘leftist social agenda’ for the military.”

“We face real threats across the world, yet the Biden administration is more focused on promoting its leftist social agenda in the military instead of countering China, Russia and Iran or creating an effective counterterrorism plan,” eleven Republican senators said in a letter to the Pentagon earlier this year.

“Our military is not an extremist organization, and our service members, by and large are all good people, are dedicated, faithful patriots.”

This is a bit more dire than a tin-eared Juneteenth post, but both come from the same wellspring of Democrat-tolerated ignorance.

At the very least, Juneteenth is no more or less important than Father’s Day. Both holidays have shared the 19th of June before and they will again. The only thing that’s changed is that the former is now a federal holiday, thanks to hairshirt-wearing white liberals who love showing off how radical George Floyd’s death has made them.

The good part is that, at least for now, nobody seems to be buying it. Not sorry, 110th Wing of the Michigan Air National Guard, we’re not going to share Father’s Day with your woke, self-congratulatory nonsense.

