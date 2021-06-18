Hollywood superstar Chris Pratt gave a group of deployed servicemen and their families a special Father’s Day gift.

The actor surprised four deployed servicemen and their families by appearing virtually on a video call before his new film “The Tomorrow War” is released, People reported.

“We’re going to give you guys, your families at least, a special dinner and a sneak peek of the movie that y’all can watch together,” Pratt said.

“That’s coming from us to you with a tremendous amount of love and gratitude for your service.”

Pratt shares an 8-year-old son with his ex-wife Anna Faris and has a 10-month-old daughter with his current wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, according to Fox News.







He told People that his new movie focuses “a lot on the parent and child relationship.”

“My character is a father and a husband and he has a contentious relationship with his father. I think it’s impossible for me to do these types of roles without diving into some of the turmoil of my own relationships in life,” Pratt said.

“And I think this is a film about redemption and second chances and coming to grips with the fact that maybe you’re a lot more like your father than you’ve ever realized. And finding grace and forgiveness for your father and yourself at the same time in those moments.”

Are you fan of Chris Pratt? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

The father of two also took questions from the families and said he knew he wanted to be an actor for his “whole life.”

“My brother went into the army and he’s now a sheriff’s deputy. I thought I wanted to be an actor, but I thought I wanted to be an actor the way a kid wants to be an astronaut,” he said.

“I knew I wanted to do it but I never knew how I’d do it.”

Pratt added that it was a pleasure to support American troops and their families.

“My favorite part of this life that I’ve been blessed to be able to live and lead is to be able to openly show support for our men and women in uniform,” he said.

“You mean the world to me, I mean that.”

He added, “I understand that the life I live inside of a bubble of protection that you provide for me.”

“Just know, I do not take it for granted. I’m living my dream and I know you’re making that possible. Thank you.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.