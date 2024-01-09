After a dominating performance in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, Michigan running back Blake Corum’s name was on everyone’s lips except his.

Corum, named the game’s offensive MVP, was asked after the game how he had faith that Michigan could win against Washington, which it did in a 34-13 victory powered by Corum’s 134 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

“God,” he said according to a post on X. “God gave me the faith.”

“We came back as a team. We came back as brothers, and this is what we came back for. We came back to get a natty. We came back to win for Michigan, and we did it. I’m just so blessed,” he said.

Corum’s reference to his faith was in character for the Michigan senior.

“I want to thank God for allowing me to be here. This time last year, I wasn’t here, you know, so I just want to thank God,” he said in a similar post-game comment posted on X after Michigan beat Alabama to reach the championship game.

On Monday, before the game, Corum posted his thanks to God for whatever was to befall.

“Lord thank you for last nights slumber and the ability to see another day. I ask that you watch over us as we hit the field one last time today. Thank you for this opportunity,” he posted on X.

On Saturday, during a pre-game news conference, Corum said, “I tell everyone, like football is my passion but giving back is my purpose. I believe that. I believe God put me on this earth for something way bigger than football. I think I’m just given the ability to use my football platform to help others,” according to a transcript published by ASAP sports.

“What a blessing it is. I thank God so much for allowing me to be here. I’m just so thankful, so thankful to be given this opportunity. It’s truly a blessing,” he continued.

“I’m a firm believer in God. He helped me in my journey,” he said when speaking about coming back from an injury that sidelined him last season.

Corum said he wants to use his faith to make changes in the world around him.

“If we all come together as one, this world would be a better place, so that’s what I’m trying to do. Sometimes it only takes one person, one person, and then others will start to follow. I believe I’m just trying to use my platform the best I can the way that God would want me to,” he said.

Last year, after receiving an award for his work in the community, Corum talked about his faith.

“God is good. I’m more than an athlete,” he said, later adding, “I’m a firm believer in Christ,” according to 247 Sports.

“Acts 20:35 says: ‘In all things I have shown you about working hard, in this way we must help the weak and remember the words of the Lord Jesus, how he himself said: “It is more blessed to give than to receive.”‘ That’s why I’m here. I’m more than an athlete.”

