Five-star high school football prospect Colin Simmons gave all glory to God and carried a Bible onto the field Saturday following his team’s victory in the Texas Class 6A Division 1 championship game.

Simmons’ Duncanville High School, located in the Dallas metro area, defeated the Houston-based North Shore Senior High School by a score of 49-33.

The game was played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, home to the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys.

Simmons plays EDGE, a hybrid linebacker, defensive end position.

He won Defensive MVP in Saturday’s game with eight tackles (five solo) and three sacks, Texas Football reported.

Longhorns commit 2024 5 ⭐️ EDGE Colin Simmons wins the Defensive MVP award at #UILState. Duncanville captures their second consecutive state title with a 49-33 win over North Shore. 📸: @devonmessinger pic.twitter.com/yRwEBwnCBE — HornSports (@HornSports) December 17, 2023

This was the second state championship year in a row Duncanville, a first in school history.

The first sack of the game for 5-Star Texas EDGE commit Colin Simmons against North Shore! pic.twitter.com/l8v6utRrRs — Hook’em Headlines (@HookemHeadlines) December 16, 2023

Following the game, Simmons ran onto the field with his teammates to celebrate the win, carrying a Bible.

“It ain’t nobody but God,” he said. “I am who I am. I’m just going to keep it real with you today. It ain’t nobody but God. God himself. Back-to-back straight up like that.”

“We wouldn’t be nothing without God,” Simmons added.

Five Star Plus EDGE Colin Simmons a state 🏆 winner again Next up: Austin pic.twitter.com/ACQL642YlR — Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) December 17, 2023

Sports Illustrated reported, “In his sophomore and junior seasons with Duncanville, Simmons was an unstoppable force off of the edge, tallying 147 tackles, 33 tackles for loss, 34.5 sacks, and three forced fumbles in those two years.”

“Simmons currently holds 43 offers in total, and ranks as a 5-star plus recruit, the No. 3 player in Texas, the No. 2 player at his position in the country, and the No. 9 overall player nationally, per On3,” the news outlet added.

Five-star Texas EDGE commit Colin Simmons shoots the gap and gets the tackle for loss vs Rockwall Health. Simmons continues to show why he’s the top edge in the nation on Duncanville road to the state championship. pic.twitter.com/989BwbJ0Cg — Tre_LandoTFL (@Tre_LandoTFL) November 19, 2023

On Wednesday, Simmons signed to play with the University of Texas.

State champ Duncanville has 4 players sign — DL Alex January and DL Colin Simmons with Texas, RB Caden Durham with LSU and DB Kadavion Dotson-Walker with SMU. Simmons is the No. 1 recruit in the Dallas area.#txhsfb @SportsDayHS @TexasFootball @LSUfootball @SMUFB @247Sports pic.twitter.com/qaG03t2Rwa — Greg Riddle (@DMNGregRiddle) December 20, 2023

“I’m from Texas, it’s the home state team,” Simmons told On3 regarding his decision to go with the Longhorns.

“Austin is an upcoming city and there’s a lot of potential I see out there. I feel like Austin, Texas is going to be — and not just UT itself — up in the next couple of years. Their pitch is honestly just that they need me and want me real bad, especially at my position.”

Simmons told Bally Sports ahead of Saturday’s game his faith is central to who he is. He particularly wants to use his platform to make a difference in the lives of those who suffer with autism, including his younger half-brother Clayton.

“God put me in this world to help others,” Simmons said. “Me playing football, I have a reason why I want to make it. Why I want to play. Who I want to do it for.”

