As the Supreme Court appears on the verge of overturning Roe v. Wade, the left has adopted the stance that they will resort to any means necessary — including outright intimidation — to keep a woman’s unquestioned legal right to an abortion from being taken away.

That led former Vice President Mike Pence to share a powerful prayer of protection on Thursday for the five justices who have reportedly signed on to the draft opinion, which was leaked earlier in the week.

(Here at The Western Journal, we’ll continue to cover the Supreme Court’s landmark decision on abortion as it’s handed down over the next few weeks — as well as the intimidation being thrown at the court’s conservative justices by the left. If you support our news and analysis — always delivered with a conservative, Christian perspective you won’t find in the mainstream media — you can help us by subscribing.)

According to the Rock Hill (South Carolina) Herald, the former vice president delivered the remarks at Rock Hill’s Lakewood Baptist Church on the National Day of Prayer.

Pence also prayed for all our elected officials — and for an end to constitutionally protected abortion.

“I want to encourage you to have faith on this National Day of Prayer and avail yourself of that wellspring of strength that has ever nurtured the roots and the foundations of this country,” Pence said.

“And pray for those in authority. Pray for our president and vice president,” he continued. “Pray for all the members of Congress, of both political parties in the House and the Senate. And let’s pray for the protection and well-being of all the justices on the Supreme Court of the United States.

“And let’s especially pray the five justices listed in the majority opinion leaked this week will have the courage of their convictions to right a historic wrong and overturn Roe v. Wade,” he added.

The remarks brought applause from the audience.

Pray for the protection and well-being of all the Justices on the Supreme Court of the United States and especially pray that the 5 Justices in the majority opinion leaked this week will have the courage of their convictions to right a historic wrong. pic.twitter.com/kKKY82BARx — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) May 5, 2022

The prayers are needed, thanks to the left’s tactics in trying to reverse the draft opinion by any means necessary.

On Monday night at roughly 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time, Politico released the draft opinion, since verified as authentic — if by no means final — by the Supreme Court.

In the opinion, which dates from February, Justice Samuel Alito wrote that “Roe was egregiously wrong from the start” and that “[i]t is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”

This video of leftist protesters leaning on barricades outside the Supreme Court building and chanting “fascist scum have got to go” (along with the names of conservative justices) was tweeted a little less than two hours later:

Crowd of protesters is growing quickly, and pushing toward the barricade that the handful of guards put up earlier tonight. Chants of “fascist scum have got to go,” interspersed with the names of the conservative justices pic.twitter.com/2OHtE2pLuy — Nate Hochman (@njhochman) May 3, 2022

According to NBC News, “nonscalable” fencing similar to that installed around the Capitol in the wake of the Jan. 6, 2021, incursion has been put around the court building.

Crowd of protesters is growing quickly, and pushing toward the barricade that the handful of guards put up earlier tonight. Chants of “fascist scum have got to go,” interspersed with the names of the conservative justices pic.twitter.com/2OHtE2pLuy — Nate Hochman (@njhochman) May 3, 2022

But Democrats who enable and apologize for the mob needn’t worry: If the leftists can’t reach the justices at work, the mob will try to get them at home instead.

Should Roe v. Wade be overturned? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (3 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

A pro-abortion group called “Ruth Sent Us” — named after the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg — posted a Google map on its website with the addresses of the six Republican-appointed justices: Samuel Alito, Amy Coney Barrett, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, John Roberts and Clarence Thomas.

Only five of those signed on to the opinion, according to Politico’s report. (Roberts was the outlier, in case you even had to ask, but that didn’t stop Ruth Sent Us.) The mass doxing was part of protests they called “Walk-by Wednesday,” to be held this coming week.

“Our 6-3 extremist Supreme Court routinely issues rulings that hurt women, racial minorities, LGBTQ+ and immigrant rights. We must rise up to force accountability using a diversity of tactics,” the group said on its website. They also erroneously stated in a tweet “that six extremist Catholics set out to overturn Roe,” including Roberts in the religion-bating post:

Whether you’re a “Catholic for Choice”, ex-Catholic, of other or no faith, recognize that six extremist Catholics set out to overturn Roe. Stand at or in a local Catholic Church Sun May 8. #WarOnWomen #MothersDayStrike pic.twitter.com/v2vtpd12Gp — Ruth Sent Us 🪧 (@RuthSentUs) May 3, 2022

But, according to them, there was no doxing involved, since the pins they dropped meant people “can tell which street and sometimes which town, but not the address.” Oh, right.

Try again. It doesn’t have their addresses. — Ruth Sent Us 🪧 (@RuthSentUs) May 5, 2022

Nope. The pins were created without using their addresses. You can tell which street and sometimes which town, but not the address. pic.twitter.com/wzJBKYddIV — Ruth Sent Us 🪧 (@RuthSentUs) May 5, 2022

Of course, if any crazy person wants to do for the invented constitutional right to an abortion what John Wilkes Booth tried to do for the Confederate States of America, this is a bit like telling Booth that Lincoln was going to be at Ford’s Theater, but not sharing which box he’d be sitting in.

Don’t count on the White House to disavow these kinds of intimidation tactics, though. In fact, press secretary Jen Psaki says they don’t have a position on “where people protest.”

Doocy: “Activists posted a map with the home addresses of the Supreme Court justices. Is that kind of thing this president wants?” PSAKI: “I don’t have an official U.S. government position on where people protest.” pic.twitter.com/kpqF1FUGVF — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 5, 2022

So, yes, pray for all of our government officials, as Pence did.

Pray especially for the White House, which seems to have lost its moral compass on doxing and intimidation. Pray harder for the conservative majority in the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, at least as reported by Politico. They’ll need God’s protection, particularly when the president won’t explicitly provide it.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.