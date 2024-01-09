Mike Pence's Brother Is Leaving Congress

Republican Rep. Greg Pence of Indiana, the older brother of former Vice President Mike Pence, will retire from the House of Representatives when his current term ends in January 2025, he announced on Tuesday.

Pence was first elected to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District in 2018, halfway through his brother’s four-year term as VP.

In his two subsequent re-election campaigns, the older Pence won handily with more than two-thirds of the vote.

But Pence said in a statement that he intends to end his run in Washington after three terms.

“In 2017, I ran for Congress because I was Ready to Serve Again. As a former Marine Officer, I approached the job with purpose,” Pence wrote.

“After three terms, I’ve made the decision to not file for reelection. For the remainder of my term this year, our team will continue to focus on delivering outstanding constituent services.

“To the voters in Indiana’s 6th District — it is a privilege and honor to represent you in our Nation’s capital.”

The Indiana Republican did not offer any additional details as to why he has decided not to seek a fourth term.

House Republicans began the current session with a slim majority and have already seen two members leave in the middle of their terms.

Will Republicans retain control of the House in the 2024 elections? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Kevin McCarthy retired at the end of last year after being removed as House speaker in October. Meanwhile, George Santos was expelled amid scandal less than a year into his first term.

Several other Republicans will soon leave the lower chamber.

Rep. Patrick McHenry of North Carolina, a close McCarthy ally, announced last month that he would not seek re-election. Rep. Ken Buck of Colorado will also end his career in the House after his current term.

Other veteran House Republicans stepping down include Reps. Doug Lamborn of Colorado, Blaine Luetkemeyer of Missouri, Larry Bucshon of Indiana and Bill Johnson of Ohio, Axios reported.

Rep. John Curtis of Utah has also announced that he will not seek another term in the House but will instead run for the Senate seat being vacated by Mitt Romney next January.

An Important Message from Our Staff: We who work here at The Western Journal have fought for years against Big Tech and the elites who want to shut us down and then shut America down. Make no mistake — nothing will be the same after November 2024. Will you help us fight? Will you help us expose the America-hating elites who will do everything they can to steal the election? We’re a small group of people fighting to save the country for our readers and for our own family and friends. Can we count on your help? At this point, Big Tech has cut off our access to 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone took 90% of your paycheck and there was nothing you could do. They’re trying to starve us out. Donations from readers like you have literally helped keep our lights on, and we need you now more than ever. We operate on a shoestring budget, but with that budget, we terrify the globalists. Please help us continue the fight. Stand with us, and we will never surrender. Thank you for reading The Western Journal and for believing in America. It is a pleasure to serve you. P.S. Please don’t let the America-hating left win. Stand with us today!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.