Rep. Ken Buck Cites Disappointment with GOP as Reason for Not Seeking Re-Election

 By Ben Kew  November 1, 2023 at 11:51am
Congressman Ken Buck will not be seeking re-election to the House of Representatives.

The Colorado Republican announced the news in an interview with MSNBC, citing his disappointment with the concern of the majority of Republican voters about the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election and the appalling treatment of those who entered the Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021.

“I always have been disappointed with our inability in Congress to deal with major issues and I’m also disappointed that the Republican Party continues to rely on this lie that the 2020 election was stolen & rely on the January 6th narrative.”

Buck later followed up with a video from his X account.

“Our nation is on a collision course with reality and a steadfast committment to truth, even uncomfortable truths, is the only way forward,” he said.

The announcement comes just two weeks after Buck and several of his Republican colleagues repeatedly refused to support the candidacy of Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan for Speaker of the House.

“I think what Jim Jordan needs to do is stop talking about defunding the Department of Justice,” Buck said in an interview with CNN. “We pride ourselves on being a party of rule of law.”

“You can’t defund the Department of Justice or defund a special council’s office in the Department of Justice and talk about the values that we share,” he continued.

“Also, there are a number of different issues related to the election and some not related to the election.”

Buck was not the only Republican to confirm they would not be seeking re-election on Wednesday.

Texas Rep. Kay Granger, a longtime lawmaker and chair of the House Appropriations Committee who also refused to vote for Jordan, also announced her retirement from Congress.

“As I announce my decision to not seek re-election, I am encouraged by the next generation of leaders in my district,” Granger said in a statement.

“It’s time for the next generation to step up and take the mantle and be a strong and fierce representative for the people,” she added.

Ben Kew
Ben Kew is a conservative journalist and commentator. Originally from the United Kingdom, he studied politics and modern languages at the University of Bristol. He started his career at Breitbart London aged 20, before moving to the U.S. to cover Congress and eventually becoming the outlet’s Latin America correspondent until the end of 2020. Since then he has worked in editorial roles at RedState and Human Events. He has also written for The Spectator, Spiked, The Epoch Times, The Critic and PanAm Post.
