Miss Israel Goes Viral After Video Exposing Atrocities by Hamas

Miss Israel 2021 called out Hamas for its atrocities and defended her country from accusations it has oppressed Palestinians in a video that is going viral on social media.

Noa Cochva took to her Instagram page earlier this week to make a call for international support following nearly four weeks into its war against Islamic terrorism.

“Hi, I’m Noa Cochva. I am Miss Israel. Everybody knows a beauty queen’s goal in life is to achieve world peace,” Cochva said in the video while wearing a black dress.

But the video quickly cut to her in her Israeli Defense Forces uniform.

“Let me tell you how this goal became my reality,” she said while holding a military rifle.

She then spoke about the Oct. 7 Hamas terror attacks that left 1,400 Israelis dead and thousands of others either wounded or kidnapped.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by נועה כוכבא (@noacochva)

“Their so-called freedom fighters beheaded babies, raped young girls, kidnapped elderlies, burned entire families in their homes,” Cochva told her followers. “They killed anyone they saw, anyone, and our kibbutzim were burned to the ground.”

If The Western Journal launched a podcast, would you subscribe? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Cochva said that while the world might be aware of the suffering that goes on in Gaza, Hamas is to be blamed — and not Israel.

“The people of Gaza live under an oppressive organization,” she said, before she asked, “Do you think the money that you donate to help the citizens of Gaza?”

She detailed that Hamas uses international aid funds for its own goals, which are to kill Israeli civilians while using its own people as human shields.

“They could have been taking care of their own civilians,” Cochva said, but Hamas uses international humanitarian funds for rockets, and not schools or to feed Palestinian people.

“It’s not free Palestine, it’s free Palestine from Hamas. Hamas is ISIS,” the beauty queen concluded.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by נועה כוכבא (@noacochva)



Cochva previously shared her family’s story while competing for the Miss Universe crown in December 2021.

“Both of my grandparents were at the Holocaust,” Cochva said in a video that was recorded as part of the pageant. “My grandmother from my father’s side was at Auschwitz and she came with her two sisters and they were together for all of the way.”

Cochva said her grandmother and her great-aunts were each told they would survive if they worked in a labor camp.

They each survived.

Miss Universe Israel Noa Cochva opens up about her families history during the Holocaust while 2021 #MissUniverse contestants visit Yad Vashem. @yadvashem pic.twitter.com/xZ7xKXgQOF — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) December 12, 2021

“I am their voice now,” Cochva said of her family.

An Urgent Note from Our Staff: The Western Journal has been labeled “dangerous” simply because we have a biblical worldview and speak the truth about what is happening in America. We refuse to let Big Tech and woke advertisers dictate the content we share with our community. We stand for truth. We stand for freedom. We stand with our readers. We’re asking you to help us in this fight. We can’t do this without you. Your donation directly helps fund our editorial team of writers and editors. Your support means we can continue to expose false narratives and defend traditional American values. Please stand with us by donating today. Thank you for your support!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.