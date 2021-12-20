Share
News
Sports

'Missing' Chinese Tennis Star Reappears, Denies Wrongdoing by High-Ranking Party Official in First Remarks

 By Jack Davis  December 20, 2021 at 8:06am
Share

Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai made her first public comments in weeks Sunday, although it was uncertain if they were genuine or government propaganda.

A social media post from Peng dated Nov. 2 accused former Vice-Premier Zhang Gaoli of forcing her to have sex against her will three years ago, according to Fox News. Since then, Peng has not been seen or heard from, and her social media account has been blocked.

In late November, China released state-issued videos that showed her to be alive, but questions remained.

“I am glad to see the videos released by China state-run media that appear to show Peng Shuai at a restaurant in Beijing.  While it is positive to see her, it remains unclear if she is free and able to make decisions and take actions on her own, without coercion or external interference.  This video alone is insufficient,” Woman’s Tennis Association Chairman and CEO Steve Simon said in a statement.

“As I have stated from the beginning, I remain concerned about Peng Shuai’s health and safety and that the allegation of sexual assault is being censored and swept under the rug.  I have been clear about what needs to happen and our relationship with China is at a crossroads,” he concluded.

Trending:
Nick Searcy Tells Sean Hannity the Sinister Plan Behind All the Media's Jan 6 Lies

On Sunday, Peng was videoed on the sidelines of a cross-country skiing event in Shanghai.

“First, I need to stress one point that is extremely important, I have never said or written that anyone has sexually assaulted me. I have to clearly stress this point,” Peng said in the video posted by Lianhe Zaobao, a Singapore media outlet, according to Reuters.

Does China censor everyone who dares to speak an unwelcome truth?

The Guardian described the outlet as “a Chinese-language publication under the state-controlled Singapore Press Holdings Limited.”

She said that her post on Weibo, China’s version of Twitter, was a “private matter,” Reuters reported.

Peng said in the video that “people have many misunderstandings” about her post, but did not go into detail.

Peng claimed in the video she had not been under supervision while living at home in Beijing.

However, raising the question of whether the video was another piece of state-sponsored PR, Qingqing Chen, who works at the state-owned Global Times, posted a clip of the interview, in which Chinese basketball player Yao Ming. Is also shown.

Related:
Purple Heart Recipient and GOP Candidate Locked Out of Facebook for His Statement on Courage

“A friend sent me this video showing Chinese tennis star player Peng Shuai talked with Yao Ming, one of the most beloved players in @NBA history, this morning at an event ‘FIS Cross-Country Skiing China City Tour’ in Shanghai,” Chen wrote.

In the video, Peng is the only one without a mask.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




'Missing' Chinese Tennis Star Reappears, Denies Wrongdoing by High-Ranking Party Official in First Remarks
Power Move: Manchin 'Refused' 1 Frantic Phone Call Right Before He Killed Biden's Bill on Live TV
Feds to Carpet Picturesque California Islands with Nearly 3,000 Pounds of Poison
Schools Close, Arrests Follow as the Ethan Crumbley TikTok 'Challenge' Sweeps the Nation
Purple Heart Recipient and GOP Candidate Locked Out of Facebook for His Statement on Courage
See more...

Conversation

The Western Journal is pleased to bring back comments to our articles! Due to threatened de-monetization by Big Tech, we had temporarily removed comments, but we have now implemented a solution to bring back the conversation that Big Tech doesn't want you to have. If you have any problems using the new commenting platform, please contact customer support at commenting-help@insticator.com. Welcome back!