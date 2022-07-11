Share
News
Lifestyle

Missing Person Case Gains Traction After Disturbing Clue Found in the Garbage

 By Andrew Jose  July 11, 2022 at 1:52pm
Share

Police in California found a note left behind by a missing woman’s dead ex-boyfriend that could provide authorities clues to find out what happened to her.

Investigators handed a copy of the note to 24-year-old Alexis Gabe’s parents on Thursday.

Alexis’ father, Gwyn Gabe, uploaded a scan of the copy he received on the Facebook group “Help Bring Alexis Gabe Home.”

The Oakley, California, resident has been missing for over six months since she was last seen on January 26 in Antioch, according to reporting from KNTV-TV.

In the following months, investigators grew suspicious of the possibility that Alexis’ boyfriend, 27-year-old Antioch resident Marshall Curtis Jones could have murdered her.

Trending:
Biden's Suspicious Tale of Abused 10-Year-Old Girl Needing Abortion Unravels as Story's Sole Source Is Identified


When Seattle Police Department officers arrived at an apartment in Kent, Washington, to arrest Jones on murder charges, he charged at them with a large kitchen knife, resulting in three officers shooting him to death.

Law enforcement then raided a home in Vacaville, California, where Jones’ sister lives, and found crumpled notes in the garage. The note police handed Alexis’ parents was among the ones found there.

In a letter to the woman’s parents, Antioch Police Department Sergeant James Stenger said that the note contained “handwritten directions” that led to Pioneer, where Jones is believed to have dumped Alexis’ body.

Do you think Alexis is still alive?

“Marshall turned off his phone for several hours during the period he drove to Pioneer,” Stenger said. “We believe he drove this route because about half of the way there he got lost and had to turn his phone on to get back on the right route.”

“We were able to pinpoint his location when the phone turned on,” Stenger’s letter said.

The note contained detailed instructions on reaching the site where Alexis was allegedly dumped after she was killed, specifying turns and how long one should stay on a road before taking another turn.

The instructions led one to a spot near an elementary school in Pioneer.

Stenger also mentioned that after Jones’ death, one of his friends came forward to give police a statement that in a conversation two weeks before Alexis vanished, “Marshall told the friend that he was thinking about killing Alexis and wanted to know where the best place to hide a body would be.”

Related:
Big Game Hunter Found Murdered Near Africa's Kruger Wildlife Reserve

The two, according to Stenger, concluded that the ideal spot would be either a septic tank or a forest area.

“I want to make it clear that this friend had never met Alexis, and the friend thought Marshall was joking about wanting to kill Alexis,” Stenger wrote.

The U.K.’s Sun reported that Gwyn told the newspaper that investigators and volunteers have scoured through approximately 200 acres of land in search of Alexis.

“Unfortunately, they found nothing,” Gwyn said, according to The Sun. “They’re only focusing on Pioneer. They strongly believe she is there.”

“Until we find a body, we’re just going to keep believing that she’s still alive,” Gwyn added.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Andrew Jose
Contributor, News
Andrew Jose is a freelance reporter covering security, U.S. politics, and foreign policy, among other beats. He has bylines in several outlets, notably the Daily Caller, Jewish News Syndicate, and the Times of Israel.
Andrew Jose is a freelance reporter covering security, U.S. politics, and foreign policy, among other beats. He has bylines in several outlets, notably the Daily Caller, Jewish News Syndicate, and the Times of Israel. Speak to Andrew securely via ajoseofficial@protonmail.com. Follow Andrew on Twitter: @realAndrewJose
Education
Georgetown University, School of Foreign Service
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish, Tamil, Hindi, French
Topics of Expertise
Security, Economics, Open Source Intelligence, International Politics




Missing Person Case Gains Traction After Disturbing Clue Found in the Garbage
Bill Gates-Backed Food Center Burned to the Ground, Fire Might Have Been Sparked by Electric Delivery Van
Big Game Hunter Found Murdered Near Africa's Kruger Wildlife Reserve
Monticello Visitors Shocked After Discovering Tour of Jefferson's Home Has a Woke New Spin
Major Evacuations Undertaken After Explosion at Oklahoma Natural Gas Plant Rocks Small Town
See more...

Conversation