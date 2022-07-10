Share
Lifestyle
News

If You've Seen This Man Handing Out Notes at a Waffle House, You're One of the Lucky Few

 By Jack Davis  July 10, 2022 at 2:07pm
Share

A chance encounter has shown a spotlight on a man who has been making lives brighter without any notice.

Kevin Cate, who once worked with the Obama administration, tweeted about his encounter with a man he met at a Waffle House restaurant in Midway, Florida.

The man told Cate that he was giving away money — a few dollars at a time — to strangers he encounters at Waffle House.

The man did not give Cate his name.

He noted that his motivation came from the final words his mother said to him.

Trending:
Warrant for AOC Issued - Nasty Secret Exposed: 'Tax the Rich' Rep Refuses to Practice what She Preaches

Cate said the man told him his mom’s final words were “love everybody.”

And that, he said, is what he tries to do by giving away $1 or $5 at a time, which has amounted to $13,000 since he began his generous act in 2014.


The story struck a chord among many on Twitter

Related:
Crying 6-Year-Old Loses Tooth on Plane, So Captain Steps Up to Smooth Things Over with Tooth Fairy

The Waffle House chain has been in the news recently for cash flowing in a different direction.

Are there too few givers in this world and too many takers?

According to a report in The State, a man who robbed the Waffle House in North Augusta, South Carolina, and made off with about $300 had an unconventional farewell as he left.

“God bless you,” the robber reportedly told employees. “I did not want to hurt anyone.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




If You've Seen This Man Handing Out Notes at a Waffle House, You're One of the Lucky Few
Brain-Eating Pathogen Resurfaces in Heartland State After 35 Years, Officials Issue Warning
NYC Bodega Worker Tried Desperately to Avoid Violence Before Being Forced to Arm Himself: 'I Don't Want a Problem, Papa'
Aides Worried Aging Biden Will Trip Over a Cord While Shuffling Around the White House: Report
US Money Committed to Ukraine Has Already Exceeded Cost of First 5 Years Afghan War
See more...

Conversation