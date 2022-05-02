Share
Lifestyle

Missing Retired K9 'Haso' Found Dead a Half-Mile from Home, Criminal Investigation Underway

 By Amanda Thomason  May 2, 2022 at 1:08pm
Share

A community in West Valley, New York, came together a week ago when a retired K9 from the Erie County Sheriff’s Office went missing.

Haso, a German shepherd, was retired in 2020 after New York legalized marijuana, according to The Buffalo News. The dog was responsible for multiple busts and saved at least eight people’s lives during his time on the force, Erie County Sheriff’s Deputy Richard Lundberg told the News.



Lundberg, Haso’s handler when the dog was on active duty, adopted him when Haso was retired from Erie County Sheriff’s Office. Together, they lived in neighboring Cattaraugus County, on the edge of hundreds of acres of woods.

Occasionally, Haso would explore the local area and had a penchant for chasing small woodland critters, but he was always back for breakfast.

Trending:
Elon Musk Has Bad News for 'Chief Censor' Who Makes $17 Million Per Year at Twitter


Haso took off after some small animal and disappeared into the forest on April 25. Lundberg wasn’t too concerned until he didn’t show up the next morning, and by Wednesday, the Erie County Sheriff’s Office shared a post to alert locals of the missing dog.

Lundberg and volunteers spent the next couple of days searching the area on ATVs, leaving out items of Lundberg’s clothing and setting up trail cameras. A local dog search group helped out as well, though Haso is an accomplished tracker himself and shouldn’t have had a problem finding his way home.



The entire time, Lundberg said he had two fears regarding his dog’s fate: That Haso was stuck somewhere or that he was dead.

On Friday, Haso’s body was found at around 4:30 p.m. about half a mile from his home after the Erie County Sheriff’s Office received a tip, The Buffalo News reported. He had only been 8 years old and was the picture of health before he vanished on Monday.

Chief Detective Capt. Jordan Haines said it was clear the K9 had not died from dehydration or exposure.



“The way he died is such that it would kick off a criminal investigation,” he told the News.

Related:
Dog Missing for 11 Years Finally Makes It Home Just in Time to Comfort Grieving Family

Haso’s remains have been handed over to Cornell University for a necropsy.



“On behalf of Deputy Lundberg and the entire Erie County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Garcia wants to thank everyone for their thoughts, prayers, and efforts to locate retired K9 Haso,” the Erie County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a Facebook post on Monday.

“Haso was found deceased a few days ago, and our law enforcement partners with the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office are leading the investigation into Haso’s death.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking




Missing Retired K9 'Haso' Found Dead a Half-Mile from Home, Criminal Investigation Underway
Dog Missing for 11 Years Finally Makes It Home Just in Time to Comfort Grieving Family
Dog Stuck on 2nd Floor of Burning Home Makes Desperate Attempt to Escape as Flames Close In
Man Crossing Waterfall Sets Off Major Rescue Effort After Water Rises, Trapping Him on Rocks
Deputy Climbs Burning Building to Save Baby on Top Floor: 'There Were Screams Coming from Everywhere'
See more...

Conversation