Missouri Locked with Planned Parenthood in Legal Fight Over Funding

The outside of a Planned Parenthood clinic is seen in St. Louis, Missouri, on May 30, 2019.Saul Loeb / AFP via Getty ImagesThe outside of a Planned Parenthood clinic is seen in St. Louis, Missouri, on May 30, 2019. (Saul Loeb / AFP via Getty Images)

By AP Reports
Published December 10, 2019 at 10:46am
A lawsuit argued before the Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday could determine whether or not the state’s Planned Parenthood clinics receive government funding.

State attorneys asked Supreme Court judges to back the Republican-led legislature’s decision to block funding from Planned Parenthood.

The Attorney General’s Office appealed to the high court after a lower court in June ruled the move was unconstitutional.

Solicitor General John Sauer told judges that lawmakers acted within their budgeting authority in stripping Planned Parenthood funding, despite Planned Parenthood’s claims that legislators violated the state Constitution in how they tweaked the state spending plan.

“The arguments they make are not rooted in the plain text of the Missouri Constitution,” Sauer said of Planned Parenthood’s complaints.

Republican lawmakers in Missouri for years have sought to stop any taxpayer money from going to Planned Parenthood.

But legislators struggled with “loopholes” that allowed Planned Parenthood clinics that provide non-abortion services to continue receiving funding. Pro-life advocates finally succeeded in the fiscal year that ended in June by blocking money to any facility affiliated with others that perform abortions.

Lawmakers were able to stop money from going to Planned Parenthood by forgoing some federal funding to avoid requirements that the clinics be reimbursed if low-income patients go there for birth control, cancer screenings and other preventative care.

Missouri instead now uses state money to pay for those services.

Planned Parenthood argues that some of its chapters provide preventative health care and not abortion and thus shouldn’t be financially penalized.

“The issue here is pretty obvious,” Planned Parenthood attorney Chuck Hatfield said after court arguments. “This particular legislature doesn’t want to give any money to any doctor who is in any way affiliated with Planned Parenthood, and that in and of itself is unconstitutional.”

Planned Parenthood has 12 clinics in Missouri, and only one of them performs abortions.

That St. Louis clinic, the state’s only remaining abortion clinic, is in a battle with state regulators over its license. No ruling on the license is expected before late February.

In written arguments to the Supreme Court, Planned Parenthood attorneys say lawmakers violated the Missouri Constitution by referencing another law defining “abortion facilities” in the budget. They also claim that the budget law did more than dole out money and unconstitutionally changed state policy.

Sauer told judges that those constitutional issues don’t apply in this case.

The judges did not indicate when they might rule.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
