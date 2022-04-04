Share
News
GOP Sen. Mitt Romney, right, has announced he will vote to confirm Judge Kentanji Brown Jackson, left, to the Supreme Court.
Breaking
GOP Sen. Mitt Romney, right, has announced he will vote to confirm Judge Kentanji Brown Jackson, left, to the Supreme Court. (Andrew Harnik / AP)

Mitt Romney Announces He Will Vote for Biden SCOTUS Nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson

 By Richard Moorhead  April 4, 2022 at 4:38pm
Share

Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah announced that he will vote in favor of Kentanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation to the Supreme Court on Monday.

Romney made the announcement in a tweet.

“While I do not expect to agree with every decision she may make on the Court, I believe that she more than meets the standard of excellence and integrity,” said the failed 2012 presidential candidate.

Trending:
Report: Biden Told Inner Circle He Wants Garland to Prosecute Trump, Stop Acting Like a 'Ponderous Judge'

Romney is the third Republican to announce a “yes” vote on Brown Jackson’s nomination, making her confirmation all but assured in the 50/50 Senate.

Lisa Murkowski of Alaska announced a “yes” vote on Monday, and Susan Collins of Maine announced support for Jackson Brown last week.

The other two GOP senators supporting Jackson Brown are known for more moderate political positions.

Would you vote to confirm the left-wing judge?

Murkowski slammed the treatment Jackson Brown received in hearings in her statement announcing her “yes” vote.

Romney, in contrast, tends to identify as more of a conservative, even while he’s critical of other Republican senators and former President Donald Trump.

In a twist, Romney voted against the confirmation of Brown Jackson to federal appeals court just last year.

Related:
Trump Ally Gears Up to Take Down Mitt Romney

Brown Jackson’s confirmation process was briefly interrupted in the Senate Judiciary Committee when California Sen. Alex Padilla’s flight to Washington, D.C., was delayed.

Republican senators have criticized Brown Jackson’s sentencing of sex offenders and pedophiles, arguing that she wasn’t tough enough.

Brown Jackson’s confirmation won’t change the partisan affiliation of the court, although it will make its liberal contingent younger.

She has expressed liberal views in her confirmation hearings and judicial opinions, supporting Roe v. Wade.

She will replace Stephen Breyer on the court if confirmed.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, and guitar player.




Mitt Romney Announces He Will Vote for Biden SCOTUS Nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson
Black Lives Matter Foundation Funneled Donations Into $6 Million Luxury House
New Book: Biden Sharply Attacks Conservative Media in Scathing Jab at Free Press
Four Democrat Senators Turn on Biden for Revoking Key Trump Border Security Policy
Watch: Mainstream Media Hit-Piece Journalist Breaks Down in Tears Over 'Online Harassment'
See more...

Conversation