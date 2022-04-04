Mitt Romney Announces He Will Vote for Biden SCOTUS Nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson

Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah announced that he will vote in favor of Kentanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation to the Supreme Court on Monday.

Romney made the announcement in a tweet.

“While I do not expect to agree with every decision she may make on the Court, I believe that she more than meets the standard of excellence and integrity,” said the failed 2012 presidential candidate.

I intend to vote in support of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation to be an associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court. My statement: pic.twitter.com/uGaxx8sJn5 — Senator Mitt Romney (@SenatorRomney) April 4, 2022

Romney is the third Republican to announce a “yes” vote on Brown Jackson’s nomination, making her confirmation all but assured in the 50/50 Senate.

Lisa Murkowski of Alaska announced a “yes” vote on Monday, and Susan Collins of Maine announced support for Jackson Brown last week.

The other two GOP senators supporting Jackson Brown are known for more moderate political positions.

Murkowski slammed the treatment Jackson Brown received in hearings in her statement announcing her “yes” vote.

Romney, in contrast, tends to identify as more of a conservative, even while he’s critical of other Republican senators and former President Donald Trump.

In a twist, Romney voted against the confirmation of Brown Jackson to federal appeals court just last year.

One year ago, Mitt Romney voted against Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to the Court of Appeals. After all the revelations about her lenience on child porn cases, Romney is now going to vote to confirm her to SCOTUS. https://t.co/CsVRnMibwQ — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 4, 2022

Brown Jackson’s confirmation process was briefly interrupted in the Senate Judiciary Committee when California Sen. Alex Padilla’s flight to Washington, D.C., was delayed.

Republican senators have criticized Brown Jackson’s sentencing of sex offenders and pedophiles, arguing that she wasn’t tough enough.

Brown Jackson’s confirmation won’t change the partisan affiliation of the court, although it will make its liberal contingent younger.

She has expressed liberal views in her confirmation hearings and judicial opinions, supporting Roe v. Wade.

She will replace Stephen Breyer on the court if confirmed.

