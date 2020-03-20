SECTIONS
News
Print

Mnuchin Announces Tax Filing Deadline Pushed Back 'At Donald Trump's Direction' to July

The Internal Revenue Service building stands on April 15, 2019, in Washington, D.C.Zach Gibson / Getty ImagesThe Internal Revenue Service building stands on April 15, 2019, in Washington, D.C. (Zach Gibson / Getty Images)

By Erin Coates
Published March 20, 2020 at 9:13am
Print

Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin announced Friday morning that the Trump administration is moving the income tax filing and payment deadlines to July 15.

“At @realDonaldTrump’s direction, we are moving Tax Day from April 15 to July 15,” Mnuchin tweeted.

“All taxpayers and businesses will have this additional time to file and make payments without interest of penalities.”

TRENDING: CNN & MSNBC Commentator Literally Calls for Melania To Be Infected with Coronavirus

The treasury secretary added in a second tweet that he encourages “all taxpayers who may have tax refunds to file now to get your money.”

The Trump administration said earlier this week that delaying the payments would leave $300 billion in the economy during this critical time as people respond to the coronavirus outbreak, The Associated Press reported.

Previously, the administration had only announced a 90-day delay to make tax payments, but taxpayers would still have to file by April 15.

The filing delay was first brought up in a Thursday letter from House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Rep. Richard Neal to Mnuchin.

Will this filing delay provide relief for your family?

The Massachusetts Democrat pointed out that with community responses to try to slow the spread of COVID-19, many Volunteer Income Tax Assistance clinics and Tax Counseling for the Elderly sites have closed.

“In light of these closures and other factors, I believe that many taxpayers, and particularly elderly and low-income taxpayers, need additional time to prepare their tax returns,” Neal wrote.

He added that having separate deadlines for filing and payment “will potentially create a great deal of confusion for taxpayers.”

Three senators introduced the Tax Filing Relief for America Act on Thursday to accomplish the same goal of pushing back the filing deadline, according to Politico.

Republican Sens. John Thune of South Dakota and Steve Daines of Montana, along with independent Sen. Angus King, said the filing extension would ensure people don’t violate Centers for Disease Control and Prevention social distancing guidelines by meeting with an accountant or physically retrieving documents they need to file.

RELATED: Alyssa Milano Crashes and Burns, Mangles the Truth in Attempt To Blast Trump over Taxes

“Treasury’s decision to extend the tax payment deadline from April 15 to July 15 was an important first step, but it only makes sense to also extend the tax filing deadline itself,” Senate Majority Whip Thune said in a media release.

“There’s enough confusion amid this outbreak as it is, so I believe it’s incumbent upon Congress to provide as much clarity and relief as possible to American families.”

King added, “In this unprecedented moment, we should be doing everything possible to relieve economic worries and encourage Americans to practice social distancing.”

Moving the tax filing deadline will “offer some breathing room for millions of Americans who are trying to do their civic duty and protect their communities,” he said.

Taxpayers still have the option to file their taxes before the new deadline so their refunds won’t be delayed.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates started as an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates started as an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith







Mnuchin Announces Tax Filing Deadline Pushed Back 'At Donald Trump's Direction' to July
Gas Price Hits 99 Cents at One Station as Nationwide Average Plummets
New CDC Data Shows Young People Make Up Significant Percentage of Coronavirus Hospitalizations
Ilhan Omar Stuns by Praising Trump's Coronavirus Actions as 'Incredible and the Right Response'
Trump Administration Plan Calls for Sending Two Checks to Americans: Report
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×