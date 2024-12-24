Share
Gemma Arterton attends the European Premiere of "The Critic" in London, England, on Sept. 2. (Eamonn M. McCormack / Getty Images)

Modern Bond Girl Rips the Idea of Woke 007 Recast: 'You Just Have to Respect the Tradition'

 By Bryan Chai  December 24, 2024 at 2:30pm
Some things are just fine the way they are, according to actress Gemma Arterton.

And that includes the iconic role of a film franchise she briefly dabbled with: James Bond.

Speaking to The Times, Arterton covered a wide range of topics, including some of the controversy surrounding the forthcoming re-cast of Bond.

Arterton, who appeared in 2008’s “Quantum of Solace” with Daniel Craig (the last actor to portray the British secret agent), was blunt when she addressed the idea of radically redoing Bond in the name of inclusivity.

“Isn’t a female James Bond like Mary Poppins being played by a man?” she quipped. “They talk about it, but I think people would find it too outrageous.

“Sometimes you just have to respect the tradition.”

Arterton added: “I don’t regret doing a Bond film, but I am perplexed why it has followed me around.

“I was only in the film for five minutes.”

While she may be playing it off as humble, the 38-year-old British actress is underselling just how fervent the James Bond fandom is.

The titular role of 007 is always a hot topic in Hollywood when there isn’t an actor actively attached to it.

After Craig’s generally well-received turn as Bond (which ran 15 years and five films, starting with 2006’s “Casino Royale” and ending with 2021’s “No Time To Die”), there’s been a lot of speculation and wish-listing of actors that could play the role.

A common suggestion has been making Bond black, but, as Arterton referred to, there’s also been chatter about gender-bending the role.

There’s also been talk about whether or not modern young actors are even equipped to handle the “massive responsibility” of portraying James Bond.

“I just don’t think [younger actors] had the gravitas, they didn’t have the experience, they didn’t have the mental capacity to take it on, because it’s not just the part they’re taking on, it’s a massive responsibility,” James Bond franchise casting director Debbie McWilliams said in 2023.

She was discussing the casting calls that eventually led to Craig being selected prior to “Casino Royale.”

For what it’s worth, most recent reports have attached actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson — a white male, for those curious — to the role, though nothing has been made official or substantiated.

