New Animated Film About Jesus Scores 'Incredible' Box Office Win Before It's Even Released

A new animated film about Jesus Christ shows promise for a market of Christian-focused content.

Deadline reported Monday that Angel Studios’ “King of Kings” already has $7.8 million in pre-sales.

According to the Deadline report, that number puts the film ahead of 2023’s “Sound of Freedom,” which gained widespread support and attention for raising awareness of the growing problem of child trafficking.

Brandon Purdie, Global Head of Theatrical Distribution & Brand Development at Angel Studios, said, “’The King of Kings’ is finding incredible support from both audiences and theaters, who are passionately seeking content that is not only richly entertaining but also deeply faith-affirming,”

“We’re seeing the same groundswell of energy and anticipation that surrounded the lead-up to ‘Sound of Freedom’ — a growing wave of grassroots momentum. Will ‘The King of Kings’ ignite that same level of cultural intensity? Few films ever do. But this film is charting its own course, leaving its mark on animated storytelling and capturing the hearts of audiences.”







According to the Angel Studios website, the film features a father who tells his son “the greatest story ever told, and what begins as a bedtime tale becomes a life-changing journey.”

It continued, “Through vivid imagination, the boy walks alongside Jesus, witnessing His miracles, facing His trials, and understanding His ultimate sacrifice.”

The movie is inspired by the life of English novelist Charles Dickens, who wrote “The Life of Our Lord” in addition to his more famous works like “Oliver Twist.”

According to the Amazon listing for the book, “Charles Dickens wrote ‘The Life of Our Lord’ during the years 1846-1849, just about the time he was completing ‘David Copperfield.’ In this charming, simple retelling of the life of Jesus Christ, adapted from the Gospel of St. Luke, Dickens hoped to teach his young children about religion and faith.”

Although much cannot be said about the movie regarding its accurate portrayal in staying true to the Bible, Deadline’s report still has hopeful cultural ramifications.

It’s a good sign that a film that presents the life of Christ is generating such strong support in early sales.

America’s culture is, unfortunately, not one that largely champions or defends Christian values.

We live in a world that promotes the here and now through self-indulgence, recklessness, and numerous other behaviors that can only lead to our destruction.

Christ’s teachings are antithetical to all that mainstream culture holds dear.

Angel Studio’s “Kids Go Free” campaign allows children free entry with one adult ticket, as the studio seems to be trying to maximize its viewership for the right reasons.

“Sound of Freedom” not only garmered praise, it woke many viewers up to a deeply disturbing reality of crime at the southern border that impacts children.

With the storyline of “King of Kings” potentially introducing many to God and the savior of the world, this film will hopefully create a similar imprint on viewers.

Christ’s teachings should create the shift our culture needs. This film could be an effective avenue to do this.

