Months after the establishment media ignored disturbing reports of sexual abuse and other crimes at a hotel being used as a migrant shelter in Massachusetts, an arrest seems to confirm one of the most heinous accusations made.

According to The MetroWest Daily News, an unidentified man who lived at the shelter has been charged with raping and impregnating his own daughter, almost a year after the incident was first brought to the attention of officials.

“According to the heavily redacted incident report, Eliot Community Human Services, which is operating migrant shelters at the Holiday Inn and Extended Stay hotels in Marlborough, contacted police last May for an incident that occurred the previous month,” the report read.

The shelter operator said that the girl had sent texts to a third party indicating she had been impregnated “in the past by her father” and “her father had sex with her multiple times, both on the journey to the U.S. and in the U.S.”

“Based on the information, Eliot staff removed the girl from her father’s custody. The father, according to the incident report, began yelling at staff and making threatening gestures, so staff called police.”

Police in Marlborough, Massachusetts, only got around to arresting the father recently, although authorities were mum about what caused the arrest; Marlborough Police Chief David Giorgi referred all media inquiries to the district attorney, who in turn didn’t say what information spurred the arrest or even the day it was made.

The man was arraigned on Monday, however, for aggravated rape of a child, and he is being held without bail. He was not identified by the outlet, so as to protect the minor who was allegedly his victim.

However, conservative outlet The Maine Wire was able to obtain the man’s identity — illegal immigrant Ronald Joseph — when they first reported on the incident last June.

According to the report from Seamus Othot, reports from the Holiday Inn where migrants were being housed alleged the man “reportedly raped his 14-year-old daughter numerous times,” something she confirmed in interviews with state officials.

“[Department of Children and Families] DCF then conducted an interview with [the victim] who reported that her father has had sex with her multiple times, both on the journey to the U.S. and in the U.S. DCF then made the decision to remove [the victim] from her father’s custody on an emergency basis,” the Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities said in records the outlet obtained.

The man was then transferred … to another shelter in Worcester, which also houses women and is paid for by the taxpayer’s dime.

Furthermore, this wasn’t the only alleged incidence of sexual abuse that happened at the shelter; 29-year-old Gladimy Rodene was arrested in April for sexually abusing a 16-year-old and another woman whose age was not revealed.

“Another security report suggests that Rodene was released following the issuance of [an] abuse prevention order, and will not face legal penalties for child sexual abuse unless he violates the order,” the Maine Wire reported, adding, there was “no indication that any of the alleged illegal alien rapists who were staying at the migrant shelter will be subject to deportation proceedings.”

In December, The Daily Wire interviewed the man who allegedly managed the shelter, who talked of his disillusionment with how the accusations and security were handled.

A man who ran a Massachusetts hotel that was turned into a migrant shelter says it was plagued by violence, rape, and wasteful spending. He blames the state’s governor Maura Healey for what he calls “Healey Hotels.” Watch his exclusive interview with reporter @KassyAkiva: pic.twitter.com/g8jKPSqxQE — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) December 5, 2024

“Jon Fetherston, who managed a hotel-turned-migrant shelter in Marlborough, Massachusetts, from November 2023 to July 2024, said he took the job to assist people in need,” the Daily Wire’s Kassy Akiva reported.

“However, he soon observed how Massachusetts’ Right to Shelter law — which mandates that the state provide housing and necessities to homeless families with children or pregnant women — led to an overwhelming influx of migrants, turning once-functional hotels into unsafe environments.”

“There was a lot of violence,” Fetherston said. “Unfortunately, there was a gentleman in the hotel that impregnated his own daughter and got very violent when the state removed her from the shelter.”

He also confirmed that, after the accusations, Joseph was given a taxpayer-funded rideshare to the Worcester shelter.

“They had me send them to Worcester County,” Fetherston told the Daily Wire. “And I, for the life of me, don’t understand why he wasn’t locked up. A man who admits he committed rape, you’re just going to put in another shelter, so he can rape again another day? It makes no sense.”

“It turned out that the girl claimed that one of the residents of the shelter was actively raping her on a pretty consistent basis,” Fetherston added. “I immediately stopped, and we called the police. The police came in, brought in detectives.”

Nor, according to Othot — who originally broke the story — this isn’t even close to the extent of what was going on at the shelter, as he detailed in a thread on X in January:

In this case, as with many others, including the sexual assault incidents against minors I discovered in the Marlborough shelter, the perpetrators were simply transferred to other taxpayer funded flophouses, rather than being arrested or deported. — Seamus Othot (@Seamus_Othot) January 9, 2025

One intellectual Adonis living in the shelters caused the fire department to respond after she started a fire in her unit while “simmering Fabuloso cleaner on her stove in an effort to make her unit smell nice.” pic.twitter.com/xWL9VwP236 — Seamus Othot (@Seamus_Othot) January 9, 2025

Follow me @EdTomic and @TheMaineWire and check back later today for more highlights from Healy’s taxpayer funded flophouses. — Seamus Othot (@Seamus_Othot) January 9, 2025

It’s gotten bad enough that Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey (a Democrat, naturally), has pledged changes to the state’s approach to migrant housing.

According to Fox News, the governor wants to change the state’s “right-to-shelter” law to limit those who are in emergency shelters to be in the country legally with only rare exceptions, a move which would limit new intake into shelters like those in Marlborough.

“I believe these changes are appropriate and needed to ensure the long-term sustainability of the state shelter system in a way that aligns with the original intent of the law,” Healey said via a statement in January.

“In addition, these proposed changes will allow us to continue to ensure the safety of our system, support cities and towns in addressing the needs of unhoused families in their communities, and put us on the path toward a more fiscally sustainable shelter system.”

Alas, it comes too late for those allegedly victimized by a shelter system that provided anything but for its most vulnerable residents.

