A new report claims that murder suspect Bryan Kohberger broke into the living space of a fellow student as part of a complex scheme, months before he became infamous.

The report was part of an NBC “Dateline” report on Kohberger, who on Monday is being arraigned in the November murders of four University of Idaho students in Moscow, Idaho.

The report said the scheme began when Kohberger formed a friendship with a girl at Washington State University, where he was a graduate student, according to TMZ.

The report alleged that several months before the murders, the girl’s belongings were moved about in her residence and that Kohberger was responsible.

Former FBI profiler Greg Cooper told the show that the incident was a “step in progression” that went from entering an unoccupied residence to one that was occupied, according to the Independent.

“I would expect that he orchestrated the whole thing, he was not looking at her as a potential victim necessarily,” Cooper said, according to the New York Post.

“But he orchestrated it so that she would come to him and that he would be able to help her. It is another level of power and domination and control over another person,” he said. Cooper said the incident was designed to create an image.

“The hero image that he can portray — you’ve got this problem I’m here to solve the problem for you and to make it better for you,” he said.

The report said the interaction did not end there.

Will Kohberger be found guilty? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Kohberger may have been able to use the cameras he helped install to spy upon the girl because he knew her WiFi passwords, according to the New York Daily News.

Last week, Kohberger – who was arrested in late December — was indicted in the deaths of Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Kaylee Goncalves, according to CBS.

Goncalves’ family will be attending the arraignment.

“He’s going to feel all of us just staring at the back of his head because he won’t even turn around,” Kristi Goncalves, the slain girl’s mother, said.

When Kohberger pleads, prosecutors have 60 days to file an intent to seek the death penalty. https://t.co/cF3aUwbYMB — WFMY News 2 (@WFMY) May 22, 2023

“I do not think we get many surprises,” Paul Mauro, an attorney and former NYPD inspector, said, according to Fox News.

“If I had to guess: He pleads not guilty; we do not get a ruling on the discovery motion regarding the DNA…[and]we do get some scheduling dates,“ he said, referring to DNA evidence in the case.

The state could seek the death penalty in the case.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.