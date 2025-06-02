Tim Tebow Presents Chilling 'Red Dot Map' of Child Porn Purveyors in US - It's Everywhere

How widespread is the problem of child pornography in the United States? No matter how bad your perception is, it’s not bad enough.

And your perception probably is that it isn’t that bad, at least in terms of its spread. Most people, if you ask them, will say that it’s one of the most heinous crimes a person can commit: either to watch or to participate in the sexual abuse of a minor. Most will say that those found guilty should be thrown in the worst prison imaginable, with the key thrown away while you’re at it.

Most people will also say it’s a rare crime — something that happens, but is an extreme aberration. Tim Tebow — an outspoken Christian and football star — would like you to know that’s very much not the case.

Tebow, who played at the University of Florida and with several NFL teams during his pro career, has had more of an impact off the field, particularly through his Tim Tebow Foundation. As podcast host Shawn Ryan noted during a recent appearance Tebow made on his show, the foundation aims to “combat human trafficking, support orphans, and provide medical care for children worldwide.”

One of the most odious forms of human trafficking that Tebow’s organization fights is child sexual abuse — what Tebow said was “one of the worst evils in the world,” adding that his foundation was looking “to get to as many” children being trafficked “and leverage anything and everything we can so that they can get out of this evil.”

How widespread is this evil? Just take one look at Tebow’s so-called “red dot map.”

The map is generated by the Department of Justice. It’s called a red dot map because, as you can imagine, there are red dots all over it, some gathered around cities.

“This is over the last 30 days,” Tebow told Ryan in the podcast, which was initially published on May 12. “And every red dot on that map is at least one unique IP address of individuals downloading, sharing, distributing child abuse and rape images under the age of 12.”

“There’s over 111,000 of them in the U.S. just in the last 30 days,” Tebow said.

“And I just wanted to bring that because I think it brings to life so much of the evil that we’re trying to face. And people will say, ‘Well, that’s just over there and it’s in those countries and it’s all of those places.’ And it’s not, Shawn. It’s right here in our backyard.”

It gets even worse from there.

NEW: Tim Tebow gets emotional while sharing a map with Shawn Ryan showing 111,000 IP addresses that downloaded child p*rn of kids under 12 in just the past 30 days. Horiffic. During his sit-down with Ryan, Tebow called on Congress to take action. “55% to 85% are also hands-on… pic.twitter.com/7OYPoDYz2i — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 12, 2025

“Some people will say, ‘Okay, well, they’re just downloading and sharing it and distributing it.’ But they’re not; 55 to 85 percent are also hands-on offenders,” Tebow continued.

“And your average offender has 13 victims in their lifetime. Thirteen victims. Every one of those red dots there is a boy or a girl that is suffering on the other end of what they’re sharing, downloading, and distributing. And I just wanted to share that with you because I know that your heart breaks for them.”

The full segment about it is here:







To say this is horrifying stuff is to undersell it by magnitudes. Have a hard time believing in a fiery hell where people go and are condemned to suffer for eternity? Look at that map. Listen to those numbers. Think about it. It makes a lot more sense; if anything, hell is too easy for these monsters.

And yet, notice how many prominent individuals have been accused or busted with child pornography in just the last year.

For instance, in January, a prominent woke Canadian psychologist made the news after authorities claimed he was sharing child porn through online messaging service Kik. Dustin Hrycun, 45, of Calgary was charged with possessing, accessing, and making available child pornography.

Police said he treated both youth and adults.

“Given the suspect’s position of care and trust it is certainly concerning and we can appreciate how clients would be alarmed,” Staff Sgt. Mark Auger of the Internet Child Exploitation unit of the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams said in response to the accusations.

“Our investigation will continue and with a full forensic analysis of his electronic devices in an attempt to explore other evidence.”

Just a few days earlier, a Democratic Party official was charged with transportation of child sex abuse material; Matthew Inman, 39, of Orlando, Florida, now faces up to 20 years in prison.

🚨NEWS🚨

Florida Democrat Party treasurer Matthew A. Inman arrested on child porn charges and faces up to 20 years in prison. Leftist eyes… its always the eyes 👀 pic.twitter.com/0rTieFp30S — Giordano Bruno (@GioBruno1600) January 27, 2025

Ngo scoop: Matthew A. Inman, the treasurer for the Orange County Democratic Party @OrangeDemsFL in Orlando, Fla., has been federally arrested on child s—x crime charges. Inman, who also served as president of the Rainbow Democrats @Rainbow_Dems LGBTQ+ group, allegedly expressed… pic.twitter.com/GUA7aSgM4Q — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) January 24, 2025

And just days before that, a Pulitzer Prize-winning cartoonist who once depicted the GOP as “groomers” in his work was arrested after the Sacramento Valley Internet Crimes Against Children Detectives acted on a tip. Darrin Bell, 49, was charged in relation to “more than 100 videos related to child sex abuse connected to an account that Bell owned and controlled,” according to The Washington Post — an outlet which, once upon a time, published Bell’s work.

This isn’t just related to wokeness or something like that, mind you — although these movements certainly help perverts hide behind terms like “minor-attracted persons.” No less than three Disney employees have been charged last year with child pornography possession.

Instead, this is unchecked evil combined with technology that allows it to spread like wildfire. Make no mistake: We’re not in a war for our children’s lives, but for their souls — and ours, too.

