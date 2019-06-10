Motorcyclist Killed After Struck by Lightning in Florida

A motorcyclist was killed in Florida after lightning cracked his helmet and sent him off the road Sunday.
The 45-year-old man was driving southbound on Interstate 95 when he was struck, The Associated Press reported Monday.
Officials said the man was killed at the scene.
This is what’s left of a 45 year old man’s helmet after he was struck by lightning, while riding his motorcycle southbound, on I-95 in Volusia County this afternoon. Unfortunately he did not survive the crash. pic.twitter.com/uFklUPY8r1
— FHP Orlando (@FHPOrlando) June 9, 2019
A Virginia state trooper who was off duty reportedly saw the incident, according to ABC.
The man’s identity has not been disclosed.
The chances of getting hit by a lightning bolt in a given year are 1/1,222,000, according to the National Weather Service data based on averages between 2009 and 2018.
Nearly 50 people on average are killed by lightning in the U.S per year.
A New York man was recently thrown 20 feet in the air after getting hit by a lightning bolt but evaded life-threatening injuries.
The National Weather Service makes several recommendations for lightning safety including avoiding open fields and to pull over and wait a half hour after the last thunder before riding on a bike or motorcycle.
The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles did not immediately respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.
