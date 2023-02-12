MTG Puts Women on 'The View' to Shame After Explaining Why She Wore Jacket They Mocked

The left-wing hosts of ABC morning gabfest, “The View,” were at it again last week, ridiculing a woman with whom they disagree politically by attacking her personally as they sneered at the coat Georgia GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene wore at President Joe Biden’s disastrous State of the Union speech.

The purported “conservative-leaning” member of the panel, Alyssa Farah Griffin — who has been caught lying before — kicked off the high school pettiness by claiming that she could not focus on Biden’s speech because of Greene’s coat,

“I was distracted by Marjorie Taylor Greene’s jacket,” Griffin exclaimed on the show Wednesday, as co-host and ringmaster Whoopi Goldberg replied, “Oh my God!”

“It looked like she skinned my puppy,” Griffin quickly added.

The production staff then flashed a photo of Greene in her fluffy white coat next to a photo of Griffin’s dog, Herbie.







Sunny Hostin next jumped in and said the coat looked “a little Cruella de Vil,” referencing the villain character in Disney’s “One Hundred and One Dalmatians.”

But MTG wasn’t satisfied to just sit idly by as these leftists attacked her jacket. She explained the story behind the jacket in an interview on Fox News’ “Hannity” on Wednesday.

I’m not a fan of the angry, nasty women on The View. That’s why I joined the beautiful @LaraLeaTrump on The RIGHT View. Tune in tonight at 8 PM while we discuss the #SOTU, the 🇨🇳🎈, and CrossFit! You won’t want to miss it! pic.twitter.com/cmThG3c96v — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) February 9, 2023

Greene blasted the “nasty women” of ABC’s daytime show and noted that whenever she is verbally attacked by “old white women,” she knows they got their screeching points from “The View.”

The wool coat is one of her favorites, she said. It not only matched her dress, it’s also a memento of one of the biggest wins for conservatives last year.

Greene explained that she got her coat in Wyoming when she went there to campaign against former GOP Rep. Liz Cheney, who was effectively voted out of Congress in the August Republican primary. So, the coat was obtained when MTG was living up to her principles.

She was doing the same on Tuesday. Greene was properly standing up for what she believes in and representing her constituents the way they want to be represented when she called out Joe Biden for his massive list SOTU lies.

She also issued a challenge to “The View” cast, one that’s unlikely to be answered.

“I’ll challenge the women on ‘The View’ any time for a debate because they represent the worst part of America, the worst views,” she said. “And to be honest with you, no one in my district cares what they think.”

Griffin’s was far from the only comment by “The View” hosts. Indeed, they reeled off an entire segment on MTG during that broadcast. So, the hosts were not yet done with their catty examinations of the way people were dressing at the SOTU.

Sara Haines segued to another member of Congress — and unsurprisingly another one the left despises — when she took aim at Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, a former Democrat who turned independent in December.

“I will take your MTG and raise you a Kyrsten Sinema,” Haines added.

“There was a tweet online that said ‘Oh, we’re gonna wear that bridesmaid dress again,'” she added in reference to a tweet by the left-wing “The Daily Show” as her co-hosts cackled.

Wow you never think it’ll happen, but it looks like she DID wear that bridesmaid dress again pic.twitter.com/ncwW5NDHEe — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) February 8, 2023

Purported comedienne Joy Behar then added her two cents referencing Sesame Street’s Big Bird and adding, “These two broads thought they were going to the Met Gala.”

But, then they got to their real problem with MTG. It wasn’t really her fluffy white coat. It was her politics.

Hostin reminded her audience that Rep. Joe Wilson, the South Carolina Republican, rightfully called then-President Barack Obama a “liar” interrupting his speech during a joint session of Congress in 2009.

“That was a lack of decorum that had never been shown before,” Hostin exclaimed, adding, “and they made him apologize to the White House, and he did so.”

“So, I think if Marjorie Taylor Greene yells ‘liar’ at the president of the United States,” she continued indignantly, “she should apologize for it. I wonder if Kevin McCarthy has the cajones to force her to?”

Sharply scolding those who say we need to find a better way of talking to each other, Whoopi Goldberg also blasted Greene, saying, “You don’t have to like what he says, but you owe him the respect. He is the president. And for God’s sake … we had to listen to you know who and nobody yelled, nobody said, ‘you’re a liar, you’re a moron.”

“You know who,” of course, was a reference to former President Donald Trump.

To her credit, Behar brought up Nancy Pelosi’s indecorous act when she rudely ripped up President Donald Trump’s SOTU speech as she stood on the podium behind the president in 2020. But Goldberg dismissed that saying the speech was over.

“You need to get your party in order, man,” Goldberg said, addressing GOP Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy.

Goldberg’s statements seem to ignore the fact that the whole reason the SOTU speech even came up on the show is because she and her fellows were badmouthing MTG over her jacket. And they have the gall to point fingers at others for being mean-spirited!

But leave it to “The View” women to never practice what they preach as they deliver snide, catty remarks about how others dress and what they look like, then attack others for lacking decorum.

