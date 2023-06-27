MTG Rules Out Theory on How Her TV Turned on by Itself with Concerning Message: 'So Silly'

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia dismissed a possible theory about why she said her smart TV turned itself on Saturday night.

Greene said on Twitter that the television in her Washington, D.C., residence turned itself on Saturday, and she observed a person on the screen with a laptop computer.

“Last night in my DC residence, the television turned on by itself and the screen showed someone’s laptop trying to connect to the TV,” Greene wrote.

The lawmaker added, “I’m very happy. I’m also very healthy and eat well and exercise a lot. I don’t smoke and never have. I don’t take any medications. I am not vaccinated. So I’m not concerned about blood clots, heart conditions, strokes, or anything else.”

Much of the comment appeared to have been made in jest and was most likely a reference to people who have expressed fears online in the past of their lives being in danger.

Greene concluded, “I just love my country and the people and know how much they’ve been screwed over by the corrupt people in our government and I’m not willing to be quiet about it, or willing to go along with it.”

Immediately, one theory emerged as a potential reason why the Georgia Republican saw what she did.

Numerous commenters noted that with smart TV technology, nearly anyone with a mobile phone can broadcast what is on their screen to a nearby television.

Someone was casting their screen to your TV. Make sure your devices aren’t visible to others. Look up how to set that for your devices. — Karen Grube (@klgrube) June 25, 2023

If you’re in a townhome or condo it could have been a neighbor who accidentally tried to AirPlay to the wrong TV. Really easy for that to happen if there are a lot of nearby devices. — John William Sherrod (@jwsherrod) June 25, 2023

This seems like someone on her residence network was screensharing (Chromecast, Samsung Smart View, etc.) from their computer. https://t.co/PdTDFtk1zR — Aedwyne de León (@EMPDL) June 27, 2023

Podcaster Tim Pool was among those who shared the theory as a potential explanation:

network was likely on, neighbor likely tried to connect using smart screen or screen sharing and picked the wrong tv https://t.co/WR2QuC4gkN — Tim Pool (@Timcast) June 27, 2023

Greene did not appear as though she was ready to buy the explanation just yet.

Sure. I mean no one would ever try to spy on a U.S. member of congress. Obviously that just doesn’t happen. So silly of me. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) June 27, 2023

“Sure. I mean no one would ever try to spy on a U.S. member of congress,” Greene responded sarcastically. “Obviously that just doesn’t happen. So silly of me.”

