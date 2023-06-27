Share
MTG Rules Out Theory on How Her TV Turned on by Itself with Concerning Message: 'So Silly'

 By Johnathan Jones  June 27, 2023 at 12:23pm
Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia dismissed a possible theory about why she said her smart TV turned itself on Saturday night.

Greene said on Twitter that the television in her Washington, D.C., residence turned itself on Saturday, and she observed a person on the screen with a laptop computer.

“Last night in my DC residence, the television turned on by itself and the screen showed someone’s laptop trying to connect to the TV,” Greene wrote.

The lawmaker added, “I’m very happy. I’m also very healthy and eat well and exercise a lot. I don’t smoke and never have. I don’t take any medications. I am not vaccinated. So I’m not concerned about blood clots, heart conditions, strokes, or anything else.”

Much of the comment appeared to have been made in jest and was most likely a reference to people who have expressed fears online in the past of their lives being in danger.

Greene concluded, “I just love my country and the people and know how much they’ve been screwed over by the corrupt people in our government and I’m not willing to be quiet about it, or willing to go along with it.”

Do you think someone was trying to spy on MTG?

Immediately, one theory emerged as a potential reason why the Georgia Republican saw what she did.

Numerous commenters noted that with smart TV technology, nearly anyone with a mobile phone can broadcast what is on their screen to a nearby television.

Podcaster Tim Pool was among those who shared the theory as a potential explanation:

Greene did not appear as though she was ready to buy the explanation just yet.

“Sure. I mean no one would ever try to spy on a U.S. member of congress,” Greene responded sarcastically. “Obviously that just doesn’t happen. So silly of me.”

