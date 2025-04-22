Multiple Favorites Emerge as Secretive Conclave Begins to Replace Pope Francis

So it’s begun.

The death of Pope Francis at 88 on Monday has initiated a secretive conclave in the Vatican’s Sistine Chapel to elect his successor.

The process, conducted under strict confidentiality, isolates cardinals from external communication until a new pope is chosen.

The conclave’s secrecy, with cardinals swearing oaths to maintain silence, fuels speculation about the outcome.

Only cardinals under 80 are eligible to vote, with 138 currently eligible, requiring a two-thirds majority to elect the pope, per The Times.

Cardinal Pietro Parolin, 70, Italy’s Vatican Secretary of State, is a top contender. His diplomatic experience highlights his global expertise, according to The U.K. Telegraph.

Latest picture just released by the Vatican. Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin praying by the coffin of Pope Francis. @EWTNews Picture: Vatican Media pic.twitter.com/xzX261QX7G — Colm Flynn (@colmflynnire) April 22, 2025

Parolin’s traditional stances on social issues appeal to some cardinals but generate debate among those favoring change, positioning him as a balanced candidate, Breitbart noted.

Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, 67, from the Philippines, is another favorite.

‘IS IT TIME FOR A FILIPINO POPE?’ LOOK: With the death of Pope Francis comes the talk of his potential successors. Among emerging Asia’s frontrunners for the papacy is Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, the Metropolitan Archbishop emeritus of Manila, who is often called the “Asian… pic.twitter.com/YD79NAI9LM — Inquirer (@inquirerdotnet) April 22, 2025

Tagle’s progressive views may face resistance from conservative cardinals, though his reported charisma strengthens his candidacy for a potential Asian pope.

Cardinal Peter Turkson, 76, from Ghana, is a leading African candidate. His emphasis on justice and peace aligns with global Church priorities, as reported by the U.K.’s Daily Mail.

Ghana’s Cardinal Peter Turkson is in poll position to replace Pope Francis as the new Pope. 🇬🇭⛪️! This is who he is…thread 1/4 pic.twitter.com/DRmJBtDOPF — Albert Nat HYDE (@1BongoIdeas) April 21, 2025

From the Americas, Cardinal Joseph Tobin, 73, Archbishop of Newark, emerged as a candidate, according to USA Today.

Cardinal Mario Grech, 68, from Malta, is also in contention.

A number of other candidates, such as conservative Cardinal Robert Sarah, from Guinea, are all in the running, as well.

The conclave’s secrecy, conducted under Michelangelo’s frescoes, ensures no leaks, heightening intrigue about factional dynamics.

Francis appointed many eligible cardinals, shaping the conclave’s composition. Yet, the range of candidates reflects diverse views on the Church’s direction.

As the world awaits the new pope, the favorites highlight the global Church’s complex dynamics, with no clear front-runner in this secretive process.

