Share
News
Pope Francis greets faithful during his weekly general audience at St. Peter's Square in the Vatican on Sept. 13, 2023.
Pope Francis greets faithful during his weekly general audience at St. Peter's Square in the Vatican on Sept. 13, 2023. (Franco Origlia / Getty Images)

Multiple Favorites Emerge as Secretive Conclave Begins to Replace Pope Francis

 By Bryan Chai  April 22, 2025 at 9:19am
Share

So it’s begun.

The death of Pope Francis at 88 on Monday has initiated a secretive conclave in the Vatican’s Sistine Chapel to elect his successor.

The process, conducted under strict confidentiality, isolates cardinals from external communication until a new pope is chosen.

The conclave’s secrecy, with cardinals swearing oaths to maintain silence, fuels speculation about the outcome.

Only cardinals under 80 are eligible to vote, with 138 currently eligible, requiring a two-thirds majority to elect the pope, per The Times.

Cardinal Pietro Parolin, 70, Italy’s Vatican Secretary of State, is a top contender. His diplomatic experience highlights his global expertise, according to The U.K. Telegraph.

Parolin’s traditional stances on social issues appeal to some cardinals but generate debate among those favoring change, positioning him as a balanced candidate, Breitbart noted.

Did you approve of Francis' papacy?

Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, 67, from the Philippines, is another favorite.

Tagle’s progressive views may face resistance from conservative cardinals, though his reported charisma strengthens his candidacy for a potential Asian pope.

Cardinal Peter Turkson, 76, from Ghana, is a leading African candidate. His emphasis on justice and peace aligns with global Church priorities, as reported by the U.K.’s Daily Mail.

Related:
Pope Francis' Cause of Death Revealed - Was Not Pneumonia or Respiratory Failure

From the Americas, Cardinal Joseph Tobin, 73, Archbishop of Newark, emerged as a candidate, according to USA Today.

Cardinal Mario Grech, 68, from Malta, is also in contention.

A number of other candidates, such as conservative Cardinal Robert Sarah, from Guinea, are all in the running, as well.

The conclave’s secrecy, conducted under Michelangelo’s frescoes, ensures no leaks, heightening intrigue about factional dynamics.

Francis appointed many eligible cardinals, shaping the conclave’s composition. Yet, the range of candidates reflects diverse views on the Church’s direction.

As the world awaits the new pope, the favorites highlight the global Church’s complex dynamics, with no clear front-runner in this secretive process.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




Multiple Favorites Emerge as Secretive Conclave Begins to Replace Pope Francis
Watch: Trump Relives Time Easter Bunny Saved Biden at WH Easter Egg Roll, and It's Hilarious
New Trans Law Fails in Deep Blue State in Agonizing Fashion
Watch: White House Easter Egg Roll Shows Rare Side of Trump That the Masses Love
DHS Chief Noem Victimized by Thief in Dem-Run D.C.: 'Entire Family Was in Town'
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation