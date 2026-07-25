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Retired NFL quarterback Tony Romo during the ACC Celebrity Golf Championship presented by American Century Investments at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course on July 12, 2024, in Stateline, Nevada.
Retired NFL quarterback Tony Romo during the ACC Celebrity Golf Championship presented by American Century Investments at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course on July 12, 2024, in Stateline, Nevada. (David Calvert / Getty Images for American Century Investments)

Ex-Dallas Cowboys Star and Current NFL Announcer Tony Romo Arrested: Report

 By Bryan Chai  July 25, 2026 at 5:15am
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One of the NFL’s most recognizable faces — and voices — has found himself in a bit of trouble.

According to multiple reports, former Dallas Cowboys All-Pro quarterback Tony Romo was arrested Thursday night.

Fox News reported that Romo was apprehended in Milwaukee for allegedly driving while intoxicated.

Romo was reportedly stopped on a highway, and when asked to do a number of field sobriety tests, he performed poorly.

According to the Associated Press, Romo has some ties to the area, as he went to high school nearby in Wisconsin.

Romo was ultimately taken into custody, booked, and released, with his mug shot going viral on social media:

This arrest appears to have been the topper for an otherwise bad day for Romo.

The same day as the arrest, Romo participated in the Wisconsin Amateur Championship golf tournament, per the New York Post.

It was a rough day on the links, to say the least. The four-time NFL Pro Bowler finished 35 over par, which certainly isn’t “good” by any real golfing metric.

(Though it’s worth noting that the tournament’s winner did so with a score of 3-over-par.)

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Romo has been very public about his passion for golf, saying it is rivaled only by football as far as sports go. And with football in the rearview mirror, his focus can go to the grand old game.

And while football certainly paid more — Romo won $60 at the tournament — he seems undeterred from pursuing his golf career so long as the NFL isn’t in season.

This arrest may deter both his golf game and his current career at CBS Sports as the color commentator alongside Jim Nantz on the network’s “A-Team.” That means the two get the network’s most premium game assignments, such as Super Bowl LVIII, which aired on CBS.

Romo spent his entire 13-year career with the Dallas Cowboys, suiting up for them from 2003 to 2016. While he racked up numerous accolades and awards, Romo is perhaps just as well known for a number of playoff failures that have haunted him.

Romo has never made it to the conference championship round, let alone the Super Bowl, in his career.

Upon retiring, Romo moved on to a broadcasting career, joining CBS Sports’ NFL announce team. After initial rave reviews for Romo’s consistently good announcing style, many viewers have felt like he’s regressed into a more up-and-down announcer.

Romo’s court date is set for Sept. 21.

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Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




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