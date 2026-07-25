Ex-Dallas Cowboys Star and Current NFL Announcer Tony Romo Arrested: Report

One of the NFL’s most recognizable faces — and voices — has found himself in a bit of trouble.

According to multiple reports, former Dallas Cowboys All-Pro quarterback Tony Romo was arrested Thursday night.

Fox News reported that Romo was apprehended in Milwaukee for allegedly driving while intoxicated.

Romo was reportedly stopped on a highway, and when asked to do a number of field sobriety tests, he performed poorly.

According to the Associated Press, Romo has some ties to the area, as he went to high school nearby in Wisconsin.

Romo was ultimately taken into custody, booked, and released, with his mug shot going viral on social media:

This arrest appears to have been the topper for an otherwise bad day for Romo.

The same day as the arrest, Romo participated in the Wisconsin Amateur Championship golf tournament, per the New York Post.

It was a rough day on the links, to say the least. The four-time NFL Pro Bowler finished 35 over par, which certainly isn’t “good” by any real golfing metric.

(Though it’s worth noting that the tournament’s winner did so with a score of 3-over-par.)

Romo has been very public about his passion for golf, saying it is rivaled only by football as far as sports go. And with football in the rearview mirror, his focus can go to the grand old game.

And while football certainly paid more — Romo won $60 at the tournament — he seems undeterred from pursuing his golf career so long as the NFL isn’t in season.

This arrest may deter both his golf game and his current career at CBS Sports as the color commentator alongside Jim Nantz on the network’s “A-Team.” That means the two get the network’s most premium game assignments, such as Super Bowl LVIII, which aired on CBS.

Romo spent his entire 13-year career with the Dallas Cowboys, suiting up for them from 2003 to 2016. While he racked up numerous accolades and awards, Romo is perhaps just as well known for a number of playoff failures that have haunted him.

Romo has never made it to the conference championship round, let alone the Super Bowl, in his career.

Upon retiring, Romo moved on to a broadcasting career, joining CBS Sports’ NFL announce team. After initial rave reviews for Romo’s consistently good announcing style, many viewers have felt like he’s regressed into a more up-and-down announcer.

Romo’s court date is set for Sept. 21.

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