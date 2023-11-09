Multiple People Hospitalized After Shania Twain's Tour Bus Is Involved in Rollover Crash

A tour bus traveling through Canada as part of singer Shania Twain’s latest tour rolled over Wednesday, injuring several members of her crew.

“One crew bus and one truck from the Shania Twain – Queen Of Me tour were involved in a highway accident driving between Winnipeg and Saskatoon,” Twain’s management company, Maverick Management, said in a statement, according to People.

“Multiple vehicles encountered dangerous driving conditions due to inclement weather. Members of the production crew who require medical attention have been taken to nearby hospitals,” Maverick said.

“We ask for patience as we look after our touring family,” it said.

Twain was not on the bus that rolled over.

The bus was operated by Beat The Street USA, which supplies vehicles for touring groups.

“I am devastated to have to tell you that a Beat The Street USA bus experienced black ice on the roadway causing an accident,” Joerg Philipp, owner of Beat The Street USA, posted Wednesday on Facebook.

The accident took place around 7 a.m. just east of Wolseley, Saskatchewan, which is about 60 miles east of Regina, according to CBC News.

Twain had performed in Winnipeg on Tuesday night and was en route to a scheduled concert Thursday in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

Are you a fan of Shania Twain? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Grenfell Fire Chief Dwayne Stone said roads were slippery when snow followed rain, noting that two tractor-trailers jackknifed on the same morning as the Twain tour bus accident took place.

“It looks like they lost control, went into the ditch sideways and then the wheels caught the ground and it rolled,” Stone said.

“The bus was a double-decker bus with a sleeper unit on top. We had to cut some of that and remove some of that to get access to some of the passengers,” he said.

WATCH: A bus carrying members of Shania Twain’s crew was involved in a rollover on Highway 1 east of Wolseley, Sask., Wednesday morning. @KlassicKatt has more on the 13 people taken to hospital. READ: https://t.co/eYcjlrGnWZ pic.twitter.com/HQe3Io58El — Global Regina (@GlobalRegina) November 9, 2023

“When it rolled, all the debris trapped people in,” Stone said. “Basically we just had to go in, gently remove items, so we can free people.

“Most of the passengers from what I understand [have] minor injuries — broken bones, cuts, bruises — but I didn’t hear of any life-threatening injuries.”

The Saskatchewan Health Authority said two people were sent to a hospital in Regina; the rest were treated and released.

Stone said the rollover took pace when more of those on board were asleep, saying the riders “just had their socks on and no coats. We had to give them blankets to keep warm.”

An Urgent Note from Our Staff: The Western Journal has been labeled “dangerous” simply because we have a biblical worldview and speak the truth about what is happening in America. We refuse to let Big Tech and woke advertisers dictate the content we share with our community. We stand for truth. We stand for freedom. We stand with our readers. We’re asking you to help us in this fight. We can’t do this without you. Your donation directly helps fund our editorial team of writers and editors. Your support means we can continue to expose false narratives and defend traditional American values. Please stand with us by donating today. Thank you for your support!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.