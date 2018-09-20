Multiple Deaths Reported in Maryland ‘Active Shooter Situation’

Three people were killed Thursday morning in a shooting at a Rite Aid distribution center in northeast Maryland, officials said.

A law enforcement official with knowledge of the shooting stressed that the number of dead is based on preliminary information. The official wasn’t authorized to discuss details by name and spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press.

The attack came nearly three months after a man armed with a shotgun attacked a newspaper office in Annapolis, Maryland, killing five staff members.

The FBI described the Aberdeen incident as an “active shooter situation” and said its Baltimore field office was assisting.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that the shooting involved “multiple victims” and warned that the situation was still fluid and asked people to avoid the area.

TRENDING: Erickson: No, the GOP Should Not Treat Kavanaugh Accusation as Credible

In a tweet, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said his office is monitoring the situation in Aberdeen and that the state stands ready to offer any support.

We are closely monitoring the horrific shooting in Aberdeen. Our prayers are with all those impacted, including our first responders. The State stands ready to offer any support. https://t.co/fzugpo8C1Z — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) September 20, 2018

Susan Henderson, spokesman for the drugstore chain Rite Aid, said the shooting happened on the campus of a company distribution center in Aberdeen. She described it as a support facility adjacent to a larger building.

One witness described her frightened reaction to CNN affiliate WJZ.

The woman, described as Colleen Hendrickson, a resident who works in the area, told the station she was waiting for a bus when she heard from anothe person there had been a shooting.

“I, of course, thought it was far off or, that’s like down the road or something, right?” she told WJZ. “No, it’s right outside. It’s right on the doorstep.”

She saw emergency vehicles, including ambulances, and helicopters, which were out of place for the “sleepy” part of the county, she said.

The area is home to many warehouses and plants, some belonging to major brands, including makeup and bleach companies.

RELATED: Sheriff Issues Warning After 4 Men Arrested for Looting Evacuated North Carolina Homes

“It’s really just usually very calm, and this is the most chaotic I’ve ever seen it,” she told WJZ.

“It’s very scary when it’s just right there on your doorstep because you can see a billion news reports about shooters, about emergency instances, and it still doesn’t make it real to you.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.