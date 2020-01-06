SECTIONS
News
Print

Music Superstar Meat Loaf: Greta Thunberg Has Been Brainwashed

Teen climate change activist Greta Thunberg attends Fridays For Future Strike on Dec. 13, 2019, in Turin, Italy.Giorgio Perottino / Getty ImagesTeen climate change activist Greta Thunberg attends Fridays For Future Strike on Dec. 13, 2019, in Turin, Italy. (Giorgio Perottino / Getty Images)

By Jack Davis
Published January 6, 2020 at 1:13pm
Print

Rock star Meat Loaf pities climate change activist Greta Thunberg because of her delusion, according to a new interview.

“I feel for that Greta. She has been brainwashed into thinking that there is climate change and there isn’t,” he during an interview with the Daily Mail in which he declared himself a “sex god.”

“She hasn’t done anything wrong but she’s been forced into thinking that what she is saying is true,” the 72-year-old singer said.

The comments roiled the waters of Twitter.

TRENDING: Ilhan Omar's Response to Soleimani Strike Shows Why She Wasn't Told in the First Place

Thunberg turned 17 on Friday.

“I’m not the kind of person who celebrates birthdays,” she said, according to Reuters, having spent seven hours in a protest outside the Swedish parliament as part of her Friday School Strike for the Climate campaign.

RELATED: Coal Miners Fire Back After Biden Says They Should Just 'Learn How To Program'

“I stand here striking from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. as usual … then I’ll go home,” Thunberg said. “I won’t have a birthday cake but we’ll have a dinner.”

Svante Thunberg, Greta’s father, recently told the BBC he was “not supportive” at first when his daughter wanted to skip school to stage climate change protests.

But, he said, Greta had been struggling with depression for three to four years before her activism took hold.

“She stopped talking … she stopped going to school,” he said, adding that he embraced her climate change agenda not so much for the sake of science but for his daughter.

Thunberg said Greta is now “very happy” as a result of her activism.

Do you think Greta Thunberg has been brainwashed by the left's climate alarmism?

“You think she’s not ordinary now because she’s special, and she’s very famous, and all these things. But to me she’s now an ordinary child — she can do all the things like other people can,” he said. “She dances around, she laughs a lot, we have a lot of fun — and she’s in a very good place.”

But he added that his daughter handles criticism “incredibly well.”

“Quite frankly, I don’t know how she does it, but she laughs most of the time. She finds it hilarious,” her father said.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







Music Superstar Meat Loaf: Greta Thunberg Has Been Brainwashed
Court Order Blocks Hospital from Cutting Baby's Life Support Against Parents' Wishes
Trump on War Crime Charges: If Iran Can Kill Our People, We Can Hit Iran Cultural Sites
Lindsey Graham Launches Plan To Cut Pelosi Out of Impeachment Entirely
1996 Video Shows Biden Defending Attack on Iran and 'Whatever Action' the US Deemed Appropriate
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×