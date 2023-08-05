Musk Exposes NYT's Support for White 'Genocide,' Then Takes Sledge Hammer to Their Revenue

Elon Musk appeared to declare all-out war on the New York Times on Friday, accusing the so-called “paper of record” of supporting calls for genocide against white South Africans.

Posting on Twitter, recently renamed X, Musk called the Times “contemptible hypocrites” over their coverage of recent violent threats against whites in South Africa by supporters of the Economic Freedom Fighters party.

“The New York Times actually has the nerve to support calls for genocide!” Musk wrote. “If ever there was a time to cancel that publication, it is now.”

The New York Times actually has the nerve to support calls for genocide! If ever there was a time to cancel that publication, it is now. You can read their articles for free anyway using https://t.co/2NjvMTsWmj. pic.twitter.com/ow11wxw7Ny — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 4, 2023

His comments were a direct response to an article by the Times published this week in which they claimed that EFF’s singing of “Kill the Boers” was not a genuine threat to violence.

“Right-wing commenters claim that an old anti-apartheid chant is a call to anti-white violence, but historians and the left-wing politician who embraces it say it should not be taken literally,” wrote Times reporter John Eligon.

Musk, who grew up in South Africa before charting his path in America, also urged people to deprive the Times of revenue by bypassing their paywall.

“You can read their articles for free anyway using [removepaywall.com],” he added.

Yeah, they are contemptible hypocrites — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 4, 2023

With the sale of traditional newspapers in freefall, companies such as The New York Times rely heavily on readers paying to access their articles — usually through the form of a monthly or yearly subscription.

The controversy surrounding the chant erupted last weekend after the leader of the EFF, Julius Malema, led a massive stadium crowd in a vicious “liberation” chant of “Kill the Boer, the farmer!” — an openly racist call for violence against the white population of South Africa.

Openly encouraging his followers to kill farmers/boers/white people.

Why is this man not in jail @SAHRCommission?#SAHRC #Killthefarmer pic.twitter.com/QVCVq7t7RQ — AgentLeon (@AgentLeonV3) July 30, 2023

With racial apartheid now having ended over 33 years ago, white South Africans now face routine discrimination across the country’s political system, particularly through the illegal seizure of privately owned land.

They are openly pushing for genocide of white people in South Africa. @CyrilRamaphosa, why do you say nothing? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 31, 2023

Earlier this week, Musk publicly called out the “white genocide” taking place and asked President Cyril Ramaphosa why he refused to act.

“They are openly pushing for genocide of white people in South Africa. @CyrilRamaphosa, why do you say nothing?” Musk wrote at the time.

