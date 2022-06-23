Elon Musk Officially Builds the Two 'Most American-Made' Cars

A political mantra for many in the U.S. is “buy American,” but with Tesla CEO Elon Musk so often in the news these days, many are completely unaware that one of his biggest businesses is an example of that very motto.

The left has turned against Musk, of course. Where once he was the toast of their town, since he began looking to take over Twitter and spouting centrist rhetoric all over the place, he has become a major target for the left-wing cancel culture.

Of course, he has also become a new hero for many conservatives, and this news might make him all the more popular on the right.

The website Cars.com tracks all manner of auto industry metrics, and one of its recent statistics makes Musk look fantastic to millions of Americans.

The site has looked over the manufacturing specs of the auto world and found one amazing stat: Musk’s Teslas are some of the most American cars in the world.

The site found that the Tesla Model Y and the Model 3 are the No. 1 and No. 2 cars most made in America.

In fact, all Model Y cars sold in the U.S. are built at Tesla’s factories in California and Texas, according to Fox News.

“Tesla is the only major automaker to claim 100 percent domestic production for all cars it sells in the U.S., well above the industry’s roughly 52 percent average,” Cars.com editor-in-chief Jenni Newman said, according to Fox.

As Drive Tesla Canada reported, the “most American-made” rankings track the build location of the vehicle, the location of where the parts are made, and the number of Americans that work on the cars.

While the Models Y and 3 are tops on the list. Teslas also figure in at numbers five and six.

The top 10:

Tesla Model Y

Tesla Model 3

Lincoln Corsair

Honda Passport

Tesla Model X

Tesla Model S

Jeep Cherokee

Honda Ridgeline

Honda Odyssey

Honda Pilot

Regardless of whether you are interested in purchasing an electric car, this is an amazing achievement we can all appreciate.

You might notice what manufacturers are missing from this list? Ford, Chevrolet, and GM are not on the list of the most American-made cars.

After the news broke, Elon Musk himself took to Twitter to comment:

Hardly anyone knows this — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 21, 2022

Musk has been the focus of lefty attacks for months since making a play to buy social media giant Twitter. His announced goal has been to reinstitute free speech on the site, a goal the anti-speech left really, really hates. And the left has only become more enraged this week when Twitter’s board agreed to Musk’s plans to buy the site.

While he is clearly celebrating this new milestone in car manufacturing, Musk was struck with personal turmoil this week when he received the devastating news that his son had filed court documents to change both his name — distancing himself from his father — and his gender.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, 18-year-old Xavier Musk announced to the world on Monday that he wants to be identified as a woman named Vivian Jenna Wilson, taking his mother’s last name.

The younger Musk explained this week that his reasons for the move included, “Gender identity and the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form.”

Elon Musk’s 18-year-old daughter has filed to legally change her name to confirm to her gender identity. The official reason given: “Gender identity and the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form.” pic.twitter.com/t04P9m8fEI — KnowNothing (@KnowNothingTV) June 20, 2022

A hearing on the name change is set for Friday, according to TMZ.

Musk’s ex-wife, Justine Wilson, has said she is proud of the decision, according to the New York Post.

Musk has not made any public comments on his family situation.

