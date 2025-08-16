Share
A young European hare sits in a meadow.
A young European hare sits in a meadow. (Andyworks / Getty Images)

Mutant Rabbits Sprouting Tentacles from Their Heads in Colorado: Here's What's Responsible

 By Michael Austin  August 16, 2025 at 11:53am
This natural phenomenon may raise the hare on the back of your neck.

An increasing number of rabbits in the northern portion of Colorado are being spotted with grotesque, tentacle-like horns sprouting from their faces.

But the animals are actually expected to be fine.

As officials reassured the Scientific American on Thursday, the rabbits are infected with Shope papillomavirus, a relatively common ailment.

But don’t worry. The condition is unlikely to hop over to our species, as Shope papillomavirus is only known to impact rabbits and hares.

Kara Van Hoose, a spokeswoman for Colorado Parks and Wildlife, told the Scientific American that they “are able to clear it from their system on their own.”

At that point, the tentacle horns simply fall away.

Have you seen rabbits like this before?

In a minority of cases, the condition could induce cancers in the rabbits, while inconveniently located tentacles could cause difficulties with eating.

Many residents are calling Colorado Parks and Wildlife to report sightings of the sick rabbits, but it’s uncertain how many infected animals are actually out there.

“It’s also difficult to say, if we get 10 reports, if it’s 10 different rabbits or if it’s two rabbits that maybe we’re seeing five different times,” Van Hoose noted.

The unlucky creatures have earned some not-so-flattering nicknames, such as “Frankenstein bunnies” and “zombie rabbits,” according to the Associated Press.

The virus itself has been around for a while, however.

The outlet noted that it has even been present in the western United States for enough time to inspire ancient folklore.

Among the tales may have been the legend of the jackalope.

It’s most common to see the infected rabbits in the summertime, when fleas and ticks spread the virus.

That means as the warm weather disappears, the tentacle horns will mostly disappear with it.

Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael Austin
Managing Editor
