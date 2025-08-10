Zoo Officials Ask the Public for Help Feeding Predators – By Offering Up Their Own Pets

A zoo in Denmark is under fire after asking the public to donate pets to be used as food for predators.

Aalborg Zoo issued the request in a social media post, encouraging people to donate animals like guinea pigs, rabbits, chickens, and even small horses.

The zoo stated the goal was to “imitate the natural food chain of the animals,” according to a translation reported on by CNN.

“Chickens, rabbits and guinea pigs form an important part of the diet of our predators,” the zoo wrote on Instagram alongside an image of a lynx.

“That way, nothing goes to waste — and we ensure natural behavior, nutrition and well-being of our predators,” the post continued.

The zoo said that donated animals would be “gently euthanized” by trained staff before being fed to animals.

The predators include Asiatic lions, European lynx, and tigers.

The zoo’s public plea for pets naturally sparked a debate online, which the zoo shut down.

The Instagram post was updated with a closed comment section and a message:

“UPDATE: Due to much international interest, we have chosen to close the comments section on this post. We understand that the post awakens feelings and interest, but hateful and malicious rhetoric is not necessary — and we urge you to preserve the good tone. We are happy to answer questions in the inbox or by email.”

In a statement to CNN, Aalborg Zoo’s deputy director, Pia Nielsen, defended the program.

“For many years at Aalborg Zoo, we have fed our carnivores with smaller livestock,” Nielsen said.

“When keeping carnivores, it is necessary to provide them with meat, preferably with fur, bones, etc to give them as natural a diet as possible.”

“Therefore, it makes sense to allow animals that need to be euthanized for various reasons to be of use in this way,” Nielsen told the outlet. “In Denmark, this practice is common, and many of our guests and partners appreciate the opportunity to contribute.”

She confirmed the zoo accepts donations of “chickens, rabbits, guinea pigs, and horses.”

This is not the first time a Danish zoo has drawn global attention for controversial animal practices.

CNN noted that in 2014, Copenhagen Zoo killed a healthy giraffe named Marius to avoid inbreeding.

Its carcass was dissected in public and partly fed to zoo carnivores.

Just weeks later, the same zoo euthanized four lions to make room for a new male.

