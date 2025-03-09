The search continued for a missing elderly woman who mysteriously disappeared more than a month ago near Mountain Home, Arkansas.

Belva Day, 95, went missing on Feb. 6 and was last seen driving her beige-colored Buick LeSabre after paying her electric bill, according to KARK-TV in Little Rock.

Police initially said cameras captured her leaving Mountain Home but confirmed another sighting near Gepp, Arkansas, 20 minutes later, according to People.

Days later, police activated a Silver Alert.

“No maps. No GPS. No phone. I mean she could be lost. She could be just still wandering the streets and driving around,” Jacob Grubbs, head of the search and rescue organization Chaos Divers, said of the situation.

“We don’t know exactly where she’s been since she doesn’t have a debit card and we can track her that way. So all we’re doing today and tomorrow is clearing out the most prominent accident spots. It’s all we can do,” Grubbs said.

Silver Alert Belva Day of Mtn. Home, Arkansas, has been missing since February 6. Her vehicle was last seen on camera in Batesville, Arkansas. She is 95-years-old. https://t.co/rOmJXH1r4q — Kathy Wyrick (@KathyWyrick) February 20, 2025

Chaos Divers searched for Day in Arkansas’ White River but to no avail.

“Hopefully we can bring her home safely, and if not then it’s a sad day, but at least we can give her answers,” Grubbs said.

The organization later paused its search to help other families in the state, but it planned to return.

Mountain Home Police Department Investigator Sam Seamans said police couldn’t locate Day either, according to KTHV-TV in Arkansas.

“We’ve had a total of four aviation searches for her, two state police helicopter flights, a local Baxter County helicopter flight. There’s been a fixed wing flight that was, I think, arranged by the family. We’ve had state troopers drive all the possible routes looking off the sides of the roads and ravines,” MHPD investigator Sam Seamans said.

“It’s just like she just disappeared into thin air. There are so many possible routes after Gepp, Arkansas, where she was last seen on the sixth. You just go down the road a few miles, and you already have options to turn right, and then you have options further down the road to turn left,” Seamans said.

But on Tuesday the case took a turn.

Mountain Home Police Chief Eddie Griffin announced that a vehicle, believed to be Day’s, was discovered near Little Rock.

A maintenance crew discovered the car in a ravine near Jacksonville Air Force Base, according to an MHPD Facebook post.

There was a body, believed to be Day’s, inside the vehicle, which was sent to Arkansas State Crime Lab for autopsy and identification, according to KYTV-TV.

The base was a three-hour drive from Mountain Home.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.