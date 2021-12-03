Share
News

We Have Their Names: Epstein's 'Little Black Book' of Powerful People Has Officially Debuted in Maxwell Trial

 By Michael Austin  December 3, 2021 at 4:52pm
Share

The most anticipated piece of evidence in the United States v. Ghislaine Maxwell made its debut during day four of the trial on Friday. Maxwell is on trial for charges related to her alleged complicity in the many sex crimes of famous financier Jeffrey Epstein, several of which were reportedly committed against underage girls.

That evidence — Government Exhibit 52 — was an annotated copy of Epstein’s “little black book,” a directory containing a list of names and numbers of Epstein’s acquaintances and associates, many of whom are prominent celebrities.

Reportedly, among the list of names are also many of Epstein’s victims.

In order to protect their identities, a redacted version of the book has been released, which can be viewed below.

Trending:
Photo: Here's the Creepy Ghislaine Maxwell Moment Court Illustrator Caught - It Will Haunt You

The book contains entries for numerous prominent politicians, including former President Donald Trump, former Democratic Sen. Ted Kennedy, former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Tony Blair, Prince Michael of Yugoslavia and entries for the “Duchess” and “Duke of York.”

Many prominent businessmen were listed in the directory as well.

The list includes David Koch, Mike Bloomberg, Peter Cohen, Flavio Briatore, Steve Forbes, Rubert Murdoch, Ronald Perelman (the businessman, not the actor), Peter Soros (the nephew of George Soros) and Robert Trump (the brother of Donald Trump).

In addition, a long list of celebrity names appears in Epstein’s book.

Do you believe Maxwell is guilty?

Included are Alec Baldwin, Ralph Fiennes, David Blaine, Ivanka and Ivana Trump, Jimmy Buffett, Chris Evans, Dustin Hoffman, Mick Jagger, Michael Jackson and Chris Tucker.

And, of course, contact information for one Ghislaine Maxwell was included as well.

Now, to be clear, this book in no way indicates any of these individuals were complicit in any of Epstein’s crimes.

It does, however, further display the incredible level of influence Epstein held.

According to Slate, the book was introduced while one of the prosecution’s witnesses — Juan Alessi — took the stand.

Related:
Newly Uncovered Documents Show the Stunning Number of Times Epstein Visited Clinton White House: Report

Alessi confirmed that the book was “the kind of address book that would be at Epstein’s house” and even “recognized many of the entries.”

According to a Nov. 16 report from NPR, the prosecution will use Epstein’s black book — which reportedly includes the names and addresses of many of Epstein’s underage victims as well — to show that Maxwell knew full-well she was complicit in criminal activity.

“[P]rosecutors say the information in it will help establish who and what Maxwell knew — including ‘an inference that the defendant knew that at least some of these individuals were minors,'” NPR reported.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Michael Austin
Supervising Reporter
Michael Austin joined The Western Journal as a staff reporter in 2020. Since then, he has authored hundreds of stories, including numerous original reports. He also co-hosts the outlet's video podcast, "WJ Live."
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, Michael volunteered as a social media influencer for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, he went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter.

Since then, Michael has been promoted to the role of supervising staff reporter. His responsibilities now include directing the reporting team.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Culture, Faith, Politics, Education, Entertainment




We Have Their Names: Epstein's 'Little Black Book' of Powerful People Has Officially Debuted in Maxwell Trial
Maxwell Trial Bombshell: Epstein Photo with Pope Reportedly Entered Into Evidence
Troops Deployed to South Pacific as Deadly Chaos Erupts on Island Chain
Man Gets COVID Test, Can't Believe What Hospital Tells Him Next: 'I Felt Deceived'
Twitter Users Freak After Ghislaine Maxwell Matches Suspect Sketch for Madeleine McCann Disappearance
See more...

Conversation

The Western Journal is pleased to bring back comments to our articles! Due to threatened de-monetization by Big Tech, we had temporarily removed comments, but we have now implemented a solution to bring back the conversation that Big Tech doesn't want you to have. If you have any problems using the new commenting platform, please contact customer support at commenting-help@insticator.com. Welcome back!