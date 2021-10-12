Share
News

Nancy Pelosi Blames the Media for Not 'Selling' Democrats' $3.5 Trillion Spending Plan

 By Dillon Burroughs  October 12, 2021 at 11:53am
Share

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters on Tuesday that they could do a better job of “selling” the Democrats’ $3.5 trillion spending plan to the American people.

“Do you think you need to do a better job in messaging, and going forward, how do you sell this if ultimately you have to –” CBS News reporter Nikole Killion asked before Pelosi interrupted with her response.

“I think you all could do a better job of selling it, to be very frank with you,” Pelosi said.

Trending:
Family of Suspected School Shooter Starts Fundraiser to Ease Teen's 'Traumatic' Experience, Then Gets Hit with the Bad News

Pelosi also answered the concern that most Americans don’t know the specifics of the spending bill.

“It is hard to break through when you have such a comprehensive package,” Pelosi answered.

“Whether they know it or not, they overwhelmingly support it,” she added.

The brazen attitude toward both the American mainstream media and the public regarding the spending plan has frustrated many lawmakers, including those in her own party.

Both Arizona Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema and West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin have been reluctant to support the large spending bill, leading to criticisms from members within their own party.

President Joe Biden, however, has continued to press ahead, even claiming his Build Back Better agenda costs “zero dollars.”

Related:
Pelosi Makes Big Promises About the Democrats' Sweeping Spending Package, Claims 'Difficult Decisions Must Be Made Very Soon'

“The president’s spending package is often described in news reports as costing $3.5 trillion over 10 years. But the president and his aides have argued that this is misguided because Democrats are proposing to fund this spending with tax hikes on the wealthy, tougher tax enforcement and other revenue raisers,” The Washington Post reported.

“Thus, while the gross cost might be $3.5 trillion, the net cost to the Treasury would be zero,” the report added.

Most Americans, however, recognize the expanded costs would impact many areas of the nation’s life. Concerns already exist concerning inflation and increased gas prices under the Biden administration, with increased spending potentially making these and other issues worse.

Further complicating matters is the related $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill passed by the Senate.

Many Democrats have committed to passing both bills together rather than passing infrastructure and risking a loss regarding the spending bill in the Senate.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Dillon Burroughs
Breaking News/Media Reporter
Dillon Burroughs reports on breaking news for The Western Journal and is the author or co-author of numerous books.
Dillon Burroughs reports on breaking news for The Western Journal and is the author or co-author of numerous books. An accomplished endurance athlete, Burroughs has also completed numerous ultramarathons. He lives in Tennessee with his wife and three children.




loading
Nancy Pelosi Blames the Media for Not 'Selling' Democrats' $3.5 Trillion Spending Plan
Exclusive Photos: Fast-Spreading Fire Rages Near Historic Reagan Ranch
Lindsey Graham Reveals City Set to Become the 'Next Del Rio' as Illegal Migrants Pinpoint Border Weakness
Garland's Family Ties to CRT Exposed After He Threatened to Curb Parents' 'Intimidation' of School Boards
Interpreter Who Saved Biden in 2008 Finally Escapes Afghanistan in Spite of Bungled Withdrawal
See more...

Conversation