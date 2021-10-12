Nancy Pelosi Blames the Media for Not 'Selling' Democrats' $3.5 Trillion Spending Plan

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters on Tuesday that they could do a better job of “selling” the Democrats’ $3.5 trillion spending plan to the American people.

“Do you think you need to do a better job in messaging, and going forward, how do you sell this if ultimately you have to –” CBS News reporter Nikole Killion asked before Pelosi interrupted with her response.

“I think you all could do a better job of selling it, to be very frank with you,” Pelosi said.

Nancy Pelosi blames the media for not “selling” the Democrats’ $3.5 trillion tax-and-spending spree. “I think you all could do a better job of selling it” pic.twitter.com/O6PaW5zicn — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 12, 2021

Pelosi also answered the concern that most Americans don’t know the specifics of the spending bill.

“It is hard to break through when you have such a comprehensive package,” Pelosi answered.

“Whether they know it or not, they overwhelmingly support it,” she added.

Responding to CBS News poll showing most Americans don’t know specifics of Democrats’ spending bill, Pelosi tells @NikolenDC “it is hard to break through when you have such a comprehensive package” “Whether they know it or not, they overwhelmingly support it,” she says pic.twitter.com/G0wQLFR6Ju — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 12, 2021

The brazen attitude toward both the American mainstream media and the public regarding the spending plan has frustrated many lawmakers, including those in her own party.

Both Arizona Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema and West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin have been reluctant to support the large spending bill, leading to criticisms from members within their own party.

President Joe Biden, however, has continued to press ahead, even claiming his Build Back Better agenda costs “zero dollars.”

My Build Back Better Agenda costs zero dollars. Instead of wasting money on tax breaks, loopholes, and tax evasion for big corporations and the wealthy, we can make a once-in-a-generation investment in working America. And it adds zero dollars to the national debt. — President Biden (@POTUS) September 26, 2021

“The president’s spending package is often described in news reports as costing $3.5 trillion over 10 years. But the president and his aides have argued that this is misguided because Democrats are proposing to fund this spending with tax hikes on the wealthy, tougher tax enforcement and other revenue raisers,” The Washington Post reported.

“Thus, while the gross cost might be $3.5 trillion, the net cost to the Treasury would be zero,” the report added.

Most Americans, however, recognize the expanded costs would impact many areas of the nation’s life. Concerns already exist concerning inflation and increased gas prices under the Biden administration, with increased spending potentially making these and other issues worse.

Further complicating matters is the related $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill passed by the Senate.

Many Democrats have committed to passing both bills together rather than passing infrastructure and risking a loss regarding the spending bill in the Senate.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.