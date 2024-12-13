Nancy Pelosi Hospitalized After Incident on Overseas Trip

An international gathering has turned into a harrowing situation for Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi.

Details were scarce, but a Pelosi representative put out a statement confirming that she had been hospitalized while in Luxembourg on official state business.

Punchbowl News founder Jake Sherman shared the statement on X:

PELOSI is in the hospital. pic.twitter.com/FWxBwnjL7G — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) December 13, 2024

“While traveling with a bipartisan Congressional delegation in Luxembourg to mark the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge, Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi sustained an injury during an official engagement and was admitted to the hospital for evaluation,” Pelosi representative Ian Krager said.

“Speaker Emerita Pelosi is currently receiving excellent treatment from doctors and medical professionals,” Krager continued. “She continues to work and regrets that she is unable to attend the remainder of the CODEL engagements to honor the courage of our servicemembers during one of the greatest acts of American heroism in our nation’s history.”

(CODEL is shorthand for “Congressional Member Delegation.”)

Krager continued: “Speaker Emerita Pelosi conveys her thanks and praise to our veterans and gratitude to people of Luxembourg and Bastogne for their service in World War II and their role in bringing peace to Europe.

“Speaker Emerita Pelosi was personally and officially honored to travel with the distinguished delegation, many of whom had family members who fought in World War II — including her uncle, Johnny.

“She looks forward to returning home to the U.S. soon.”

Given the lack of details, speculation ran rampant on what exactly happened to Pelosi.

Daily Mail reporter Charlie Spiering shared a photo of Pelosi “gripping” a delegate’s hand:

The Luxembourg embassy shared a photo of Pelosi this morning with members of Congress. She is gripping the hand of the congressman standing next to her. pic.twitter.com/LnMdWcBEeh — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) December 13, 2024

If you’re a fan of dark humor, there is one comment worth pointing out:

AOC works fast. — ❄️WINTERS POLITICS❄️ (@WintersPolitics) December 13, 2024

“AOC works fast,” one X user quipped under Sherman’s post.

For the unaware, that’s a reference to reports that came out just before this incident. Per reports from Axios and Punchbowl News, Pelosi is allegedly working to undermine New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s bid to be the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee.

Those reports come just days after Pelosi allegedly played an influential role in ousting ranking House Judiciary Committee member Jerry Nadler.

And all of these reports have come on the heels of more damning allegations, such as whatever outsized role Pelosi (and former President Barack Obama) may have played in the unceremonious ouster of incumbent President Joe Biden from his own re-election bid.

