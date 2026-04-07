NASA Astronauts Share Incredible Images of the Moon

Astronauts from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration shared stunning images of the moon during their Artemis II mission Monday, with several high-profile accounts resharing them on social media.

“Approaching the near side of the Moon,” the post began. “The Artemis II astronauts have surpassed the record for the distance from Earth at 1:56 ET (1756 UTC). This record was previously set during the Apollo 13 mission when the astronauts traveled 248,655 miles from Earth.”

“The Moon continues to grow larger and larger in the windows of the Orion spacecraft as the Artemis II mission gears up to observe the far side,” the post continued. “The astronauts are predicted to make their closest approach of the Moon around 7:02pm ET (2302 UTC).”

Approaching the near side of the Moon. The Artemis II astronauts have surpassed the record for the distance from Earth at 1:56 ET (1756 UTC). This record was previously set during the Apollo 13 mission when the astronauts traveled 248,655 miles from Earth. The Moon continues to… pic.twitter.com/OapAGgGMex — NASA Artemis (@NASAArtemis) April 6, 2026

Michael Kratsios, Director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, shared images of the “far side of the moon, captured from Orion as Earth dips beyond the lunar horizon.”

Incredible images from @NASAArtemis 🇺🇸 The far side of the Moon, captured from Orion as Earth dips beyond the lunar horizon. The Moon eclipses the Sun, revealing a view few in human history have ever witnessed. pic.twitter.com/ml6ufEhH9W — Director Michael Kratsios (@mkratsios47) April 7, 2026

The White House shared a video on X of President Donald Trump speaking with the astronauts, writing, “LIVE FROM SPACE: President Donald J. Trump Calls Artemis II Astronauts After Breaking the Farthest Distance Record in Human Spaceflight HISTORIC! ‘Your mission paves the way for America’s return to the lunar surface very soon.'”

During the call, the commander in chief said the astronauts were making America “proud,” and inspiring “the entire world.”

He also wanted to “personally salute” each member of the mission, along with all of NASA, for their “special” accomplishment.

“America is back,” the president declared. “America is a frontier nation. And the four brave astronauts of Artemis II are modern-day pioneers, all of you.”

Trump added that they are helping pave the way for “America’s return to the lunar surface very soon. We’re going all out … We’ll plant our flag once again, and this time, we won’t just leave footprints. We’ll establish a permanent presence on the moon, and we’ll push on to Mars.”

🚀 LIVE FROM SPACE: President Donald J. Trump Calls Artemis II Astronauts After Breaking the Farthest Distance Record in Human Spaceflight 🇺🇸 HISTORIC! “Your mission paves the way for America’s return to the lunar surface very soon.” pic.twitter.com/1TzmIEQG0l — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 7, 2026

Elon Musk also joined in, posting a video of “NASA Artemis passing close to the Moon.”

NASA Artemis passing close to the Moon pic.twitter.com/jLvGoW1IR9 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 7, 2026

“NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, and Christina Koch, and CSA (Canadian Space Agency) astronaut Jeremy Hansen lifted off at 6:35 p.m. EDT on April 1 from launch pad 39B at the agency’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida,” the official NASA website reads.

“NASA’s Artemis II mission is an approximately 10-day journey around the Moon including launch, a lunar flyby, and a safe splashdown off the coast of San Diego,” the article continued.

“[The] Crew is expected to travel a total of 695,081 miles from launch to splashdown. The spacecraft will pass within 4,070 miles of the lunar surface during its closest approach and will reach a maximum distance of 252,760 miles from Earth, about 4,105 miles farther than Apollo 13.”

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