NASA Says Earth Hit by 'X-Class Solar Flares,' Warns of Blackouts and 'Internet Apocalypse'

In the aftermath of a one-two punch of solar flares hitting the Earth, experts warn that earthlings are unprepared for more serious flares that could compromise communications networks.

NASA reported that two “X-class solar flares” erupted in two days earlier this month.

Solar flares have the potential to disrupt radio communications, electric power grids, and navigation signals, according to CTV.

On May 13, an X1.2 flare erupted. X-class flares are the most severe. In classifying them, the higher the number, the stronger the flare.

A day later, an X2.7 flare was recorded. Both came from sunspot AR4087, a highly active area.

WOW, happening now: an X2.7 flare from AR 4087 rotating in. This is getting intense, especially as this active region turns closer into view. This same AR just produced an M5.3 flare a few hours ago. What does this AR have planned over the next days… we’ll have to wait and see. pic.twitter.com/GAgJWi3bJV — Vincent Ledvina (@Vincent_Ledvina) May 14, 2025

“The energy from a flare travels at the speed of light, which means it reaches Earth about eight minutes after a flare happens,” NASA said. “Essentially, by the time we see a flare, most of its effects are here.”

NASA said the biggest flares can have the power of “a billion hydrogen bombs.” The most powerful solar flare recorded came in 2003. It was classified as an X28 and overwhelmed NASA’s sensors.

According to Livescience, radio blackouts were reported in North and South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia after the May 13 and May 14 flares.

As the threat of solar flares disrupting Earth lingers, the Space Weather Operations, Research, and Mitigation task force held a planning exercise in May 2024 to see whether America is ready.







One scenario participants tried to cope with included a “solar superstorm” that caused an “internet apocalypse,” leading to power grid disruptions across America and weeks-long blackouts along the East Coast, according to the Daily Mail.

Railways and pipelines were also disrupted in this scenario.

A report on the exercise hinted that America was not ready by stressing that much more needs to be done to prepare.

Participants lacked the “space weather expertise” necessary to “translate the scientific information and determine what the specific impacts would be on Earth,” the report said, according to the New York Post.

“Space weather is a complex subject and its potential impacts are not well understood outside of NOAA and NASA,” the report said.

“There is a strong need to educate not only government and agency staff but the general public, as well,” the report said.

We just had the STRONGEST SOLAR FLARE of 2025! pic.twitter.com/9gYPYPAIAe — Black Hole (@konstructivizm) May 16, 2025

“Ongoing preparedness efforts for a space weather event are crucial because an extreme event has the potential to severely impact our nation’s critical infrastructure and threaten our national security,” the report on the exercise said.

“Just as we prepare for earthquakes, hurricanes, and cyberattacks, our nation must take action before a major space weather event occurs,” the report said.

