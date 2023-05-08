Share
NASCAR Drivers Come to Blows on Pit Road, Camera Catches Argument Explode Into Violence

 By Jack Davis  May 8, 2023 at 9:27am
What began as aggressive driving on the track ended up with a punch being thrown after NASCAR’s AdventHealth 400 at the Kansas Speedway on Sunday.

The competition ended in dramatic fashion as Denny Hamlin grabbed the lead from Kyle Larson on the final lap to win the race in Kansas City, Kansas.

But the action was not over when the cars were done running.

Driver Noah Gregson stalked driver Ross Chastain on pit road.

Gregson grabbed Chastain’s suit, leading to a punch thrown by Chastain after a few words between them.

During the race, Chastain had forced Gragson into the wall.

Several laps later, Gragson spun out, ending his race for the day.

Gragson said he confronted Chastain because Chastain’s aggressive style irritated him.

“I’m over it,” he said.

“Nobody confronts the guy. He keeps doing it, and I’m sick and tired of it,” Gragson said.

Should NASCAR drivers who fight be suspended?

Chastain downplayed the incident.

“Noah and I have a very similar attitude on the race track, and we train together, we prepare together, we know … every very little bit about each other,” he told a reporter afterward.

“Yeah, I definitely crowded him up off of [Turn] 4, and he took a swipe at us in [Turn] 3, and then came down and grabbed a hold of me,” Chastain said.

“A very big man once told me we have a no-push policy here at Trackhouse,” he said.

Chastain finished in fifth and Gragson ended up in 29th place.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Conversation