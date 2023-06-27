NASCAR Great Jimmie Johnson Loses 3 Family Members in 'Bone-Chilling' Tragedy

The in-laws and a nephew of NASCAR great Jimmie Johnson were killed Monday in what police are calling a murder-suicide.

The incident took place Monday in Muskogee, Oklahoma. Police believe that Terry Janway, 68, shot and killed her husband, Jack Janway, 69, and their grandson, Dalton Janway, 11. The Janways are the parents of Johnson’s wife, Chandra Janway, according to KOKI-TV.

Muskogee police said a call was received at 9:05 p.m. Monday from the Janways’ residence. A female caller told police a disturbance was taking place and someone had a gun. The caller then hung up, according to the Muskogee Phoenix.

When police arrived, they found Jack Janway lying in a hallway inside the house.

As they entered, they heard a gunshot from inside the house.

After removing Jack Janway, police called for the occupants of the house to emerge, but no one ever did.

Police entered the house to find Terry Janway and Dalton Janway dead.

Muskogee Police Officer Lynn Hamlin said police believe the incident was a murder-suicide.

“That’s what they are still investigating but there appears there’s no threat to the community so it’s looking very likely that it’s a murder-suicide,” she said.

Do our governments invest enough in mental health resources? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“It was traumatizing to find out that a long-standing family who had made so many contributions to our community were involved in this type of incident. It was even more bone-chilling to find out there was a child involved,” Muskogee Mayor Marlon Coleman told KOKI, noting that he was a patient of Jack Janway, who was a chiropractor.

“I knew Dr. Janway. Dr. Janway has worked on me, we’ve been acquaintances for a very, very long time since I’ve been in Muskogee. Just knowing that it was him and his family took a different toll on me,” he said.

Coleman said the tragedy points to the need for awareness of looming mental health issues.

“One thing I want to say to my community right now is that more than ever, we need to love each other,” Coleman said.

“We need to be concerned about each other enough that if we identify issues with family or friends, that we talk to them and get them the help that they need,” he said.

Johnson’s team has pulled out of an upcoming NASCAR race in Chicago.

“LEGACY MOTOR CLUB has elected to withdraw the No. 84 Carvana Chevrolet from this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series event in Chicago. The Johnson family has asked for privacy at this time and no further statements will be made,” the team posted on Twitter.

“We are saddened by the tragic deaths of members of Chandra Johnson’s family,” NASCAR said in a statement. “The entire NASCAR family extends its deepest support and condolences during this difficult time to Chandra, Jimmie and the entire Johnson & Janway families,” NASCAR said in a statement, according to ESPN.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.