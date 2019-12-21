NASCAR Legend Junior Johnson Dead at Age 88

Junior Johnson, a legend on and off the NASCAR track, has died at the age of 88.

In announcing his death, NASCAR said Johnson, whose full name was Robert Glenn Johnson Jr., had entered hospice care this week.

“Junior Johnson truly was the ‘Last American Hero,'” NASCAR chairman and CEO Jim France said in a statement on NASCAR’s website, using the phrase coined for Johnson in a 1965 profile of him by writer Tom Wolfe.

“From his early days running moonshine through the end of his life, Junior wholly embodied the NASCAR spirit. He was an inaugural NASCAR Hall of Famer, a nod to an extraordinary career as both a driver and team owner,” France said.

“Between his on-track accomplishments and his introduction of Winston to the sport, few have contributed to the success of NASCAR as Junior has. The entire NASCAR family is saddened by the loss of a true giant of our sport, and we offer our deepest condolences to Junior’s family and friends during this difficult time.”

As a driver, Johnson won 50 races.

He added another 132 races and six championships as an owner in NASCAR’s Cup Series, according to ESPN.

In its recounting of Johnson’s career, the NASCAR website cited an incident that took place in 1953’s Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.

During the race, after hitting a guard rail, Johnson’s engine was on fire. As NASCAR told the story, “Johnson quickly opened the hood, removed his shirt and batted out the flames himself.”

“I was crazy, I think,” Johnson said in 2015. “I’ve never been scared in a race car, any other kind of car, because I thought I was a good enough driver to handle it. And I was.”

The mid-50s were a time of triumph and turmoil. In 1955, Johnson notched his first win at Hickory Speedway.

A year later, Johnson made the news for what he did away from the track, as part of a moonshining operation in rural North Carolina.

After a conviction on federal charges, he served 11 months in prison. Former President Ronald Regan would later pardon Johnson in 1986.

Johnson’s passing was mourned on Twitter.

A one of a kind icon. Larger than life on and off the track. I’ve always dreamed of sitting and listening to Junior Johnson tell stories about his career. I can’t even imagine. Thank you Junior, for everything. pic.twitter.com/1ApTjr2bnS — Seth Sharp (@SethSharp35) December 20, 2019

Junior Johnson wasn’t just an American Hero 🇺🇸 He was “The Last American Hero” #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/kMsWnbfPtd — Darian Gilliam (@BlackFlagMatter) December 20, 2019

Johnson became a national celebrity in 1965 when the magazine Esquire published Wolfe’s story on Johnson, headlined, “The Last American Hero is Junior Johnson. Yes!”

Johnson soon retired as a driver and transitioned to being an owner. He was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2010 as part of its first class of inductees.

“This is a big, big deal to me,” Johnson said then. “This is probably the greatest thing that’s happened to me, you know.”

“You know, I’m almost speechless to even think that you could talk about, ‘Well, I just went into the Hall of Fame.’ It’s so big, and it’s so honorable that you just don’t know how it feels to be selected as one of the first five people,” he said.

Winston Kelley, the NASCAR Hall of Fame’s executive director, urged Americans to honor Johnson’s memory.

“We have lost one of NASCAR’s true pioneers, innovators, competitors and an incredible mechanical and business mind. And personally, I have lost one of my dearest friends,” he said.

“While we will miss Junior mightily, his legacy and memory will forever be remembered, preserved, celebrated and cherished at the NASCAR Hall of Fame and in the hearts and minds of race fans around the world. Please join us in remembering and celebrating Robert Glenn Johnson Jr.,” he said.

