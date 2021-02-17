Login
SECTIONS
News
Mewe Share P Share

National Guard Troops Finally Learn When They'll Be Able to Leave DC

×
By Erin Coates
Published February 17, 2021 at 9:39am
Mewe Share P Share

National Guard troops will remain stationed at the U.S. Capitol until March 22, according to a Pentagon spokesman.

“We’re obviously constantly in touch with the Department of Homeland Security, the Secret Service and D.C. officials about the need about the requirement. And we’re always evaluating it,” Pentagon press secretary John Kirby told Fox News’ Neil Cavuto on Tuesday.

“There’s no incidents to report. Things are safe and secure right now,” he said.

Many lawmakers have called for the troops to be sent home earlier.

“There are still 6,000 National Guard troops in Washington, D.C.,” Republican Rep. Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina said Tuesday on Twitter. “There is no imminent threat. Bring. Them. Home.”

TRENDING: Lindsey Graham: 'I Don't Know How Kamala Harris Doesn't Get Impeached' if the GOP Takes Over the House

“Let’s do this sooner. There is no need for this severe of a lock down,” Rep. Ruben Gallego, an Arizona Democrat, tweeted Tuesday.

“Having a quick reaction force near by and actually listening to intelligence will keep us safe.”

The National Guard has been stationed in Washington since the Jan. 6 incursion of the Capitol.

There were 25,000 troops deployed for President Joe Biden’s inauguration, and 7,000 remained at the Capitol during the Senate impeachment hearings over concerns of “civil unrest.”

Five-thousand troops will remain until March 22.

Do you think these troops should be sent home?

RELATED: Republicans Are Demanding That Nancy Pelosi Explain Herself

The stay could have been prolonged by recent chatter about potential unrest on March 4 by QAnon online conspiracy supporters, according to Newsweek.

“Supporters of the radical movement, listed as [a] domestic terrorist threat by the FBI, believe that Donald Trump will once again be inaugurated as president next month,” the outlet reported Tuesday.

Kirby refused to comment on any potential threats that might be monitored and maintained that the goal was to “end the mission” for National Guard troops.

“We’re constantly in touch with local and state authorities, the Secret Service, about the threat assessment [and] about the need,” he told Fox News.

“And as soon as we’re convinced, and everybody’s convinced … that they don’t need to be on Capitol Hill then and we’ll send them all [home].”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith







National Guard Troops Finally Learn When They'll Be Able to Leave DC
Bill Gates Calls for US to Move to '100% Synthetic Beef'
Scientists Stunned to Find Life Under Nearly 3,000 Feet of Antarctic Ice
Rape Suspect Allegedly Abducts Teen Girl Days After Being Released from Jail
Florida Gov. DeSantis Touts Doing 'The Exact Opposite' of What Embattled Cuomo Did
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×