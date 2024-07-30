Native American Tribesman Accused of Starting Massive Wildfire After US Flag-Burning Protest

A Native American man has been arrested in connection with the devastating Watch Fire, a blaze authorities say began shortly after the suspect was involved in the burning of a U.S. flag.

The San Carlos Apache Police Department arrested Keanu Dude, a 22-year-old tribal member of Arizona’s San Carlos Apache community, on the afternoon of July 23.

“It was saddening to me that a community member is the person responsible for this horrific act,” tribal police chief Elliot Sneezy told AZFamily.

Sneezy said Dude was linked to the burning of an American flag right before the wild inferno.

He was not able to provide any more information about Dude’s motives and reasoning due to the ongoing investigation. The chief praised the community and vowed that his people are “survivors” and will rebuild.

Dude remains the only suspect.

The fire itself, apparently sparked in the aftermath of a domestic show of rage against America, rapidly burned through the community depriving many of homes and property. Thankfully, not a single person was injured.

“The Watch Fire began as a small brush fire around 11 p.m., July 10,” the San Carlos Apache Tribe said in a release.

“It erupted into an uncontrolled wildfire the next afternoon when high winds from a thunderstorm caused the fire to rapidly spread in all directions. The fire burned 2,162 acres, destroyed 21 homes and 13 auxiliary structures, forced the evacuation of more than 400 and left about 73 members of the Tribe homeless.”

Is burning a U.S. flag protected under the First Amendment? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

The release notes the SCAPD and tribal wildlife rangers cooperated in the arrest of Dude, who has a criminal history that includes assault and domestic violence.

“It saddens me that a member of our tribe has been charged with starting this fire that devastated our community,” San Carlos Apache Tribe Chairman Terry Rambler added.

“Arson is a senseless act that will never be tolerate under any circumstance. I am thankful for the swift and thorough investigation by tribal and federal law enforcement that has resulted in an arrest.”

The release, posted to the SCAPD’s Facebook page, includes Dude’s mugshot.

The blaze, likely sparked through a fiery and hateful display against America given the alleged involvement of the flag, is now 100 percent contained thanks to the efforts of men and women risking life and limb to protect their countrymen.

The San Carlos Apache community is not alone in its road to recovery.

Up to $400,000 has been made available to the San Carlos Apache through Arizona’s Joint Heat Relief Initiative.

As the community was burning, FEMA authorized the use of federal funds to fight the wildfire.

According to the emergency agency, the money can be used to cover expenses for “field camps, equipment use, materials, supplies and mobilization, and demobilization activities attributed to fighting the fire.”

Though it appears an act of hate set this community on fire, America’s national spirit rose to meet the challenge.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.