Share
Sports
News

US Flag Bearer Coco Gauff Berates Umpire Through Tears as She Suffers Stunning Olympics Upset

 By The Associated Press  July 30, 2024 at 5:15am
Share

The scene felt all too familiar to Coco Gauff. An officiating decision she was sure was wrong. Tears streaming down her cheeks. And a loss, this time at the Paris Olympics.

“There’s been multiple times this year where that’s happened to me — where I felt like I always have to be an advocate for myself on the court,” Gauff said afterward, renewing a call for video review to be used in tennis, as it is in many other professional sports.

“I felt that [the umpire] called it before I hit, and I don’t think the ref disagreed,” she said. “I think he just thought it didn’t affect my swing, which I felt like it did.”

Gauff is one of the biggest stars at the 2024 Paris Games, a 20-year-old from Florida who was seeded No. 2 at the Olympics in singles and was the female flag bearer for the United States during the opening ceremony on Friday.

It was Donna Vekic, though, who was receiving much of the support from the stands early in the match, with chants of “Don-na! Don-na!” ringing out.

Trending:
Top VP Contender Withdraws from Kamala Harris' Shortlist

By the time the disputed call happened two games from the end of the match, Gauff was way behind.

She hit a serve, and Vekic’s return landed near the baseline. A line judge initially called Vekic’s shot out; Gauff did not keep the ball in play. Chair umpire Jaume Campistol thought Vekic’s shot landed in and awarded her the point, giving her a service break and a 4-2 lead.

Gauff walked over to argue with the official, and play was delayed for several minutes.

Was Coco Gauff in the wrong?

“I never argue these calls. But he called it out before I hit the ball,” Gauff said to Campistol. “It’s not even a perception; it’s the rules.”

After the exchange, Gauff walked away crying.

“These points are big deals. Usually afterward, they apologize. So it’s kind of frustrating. The ‘sorry’ doesn’t help you once the match is over,” Gauff said. “I can’t say I would have won the match if I would have won that point.”

Even before the trouble over the umpiring decision, Gauff could not sustain a good start against Vekic, who was a semifinalist at Wimbledon this month.

Related:
Georgia Wide Receiver Arrested on Charges of Cruelty to Children

The American led 4-1 and was a point from moving ahead 5-1 and serving for the opening set. But she didn’t close the deal, then wasted a couple of set points at 6-4 in the ensuing tiebreaker. Vekic surged to the end of that set, then maintained her level in the second.

“I’m not going to sit here and say one point affected the result today,” Gauff acknowledged, “because I was already on the losing side of things.”

“It always happens here at the French Open to me. Every time,” Gauff said while pleading her case. “This is like the fourth, fifth time it’s happened this year.”

Vekic, who advanced to the quarterfinals, did not get involved, staying at her end of the court.

“It’s a very tricky situation. I personally thought the umpire made a good decision, because the call came quite late,” Vekic said when asked afterward about what happened. “But I’ll have to rewatch it. It’s tough to know exactly in the moment.”


Gauff was scheduled to head back out on court with U.S. teammate Taylor Fritz for a first-round mixed doubles match later Tuesday. She also is competing in women’s doubles with Jessica Pegula at these Olympics.

Over the weekend, Gauff spoke about aiming to leave with three medals — one from each of her events in Paris. That won’t happen now.

“I want to come home with something,” Gauff said on Tuesday.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




US Flag Bearer Coco Gauff Berates Umpire Through Tears as She Suffers Stunning Olympics Upset
Ten Dead, Many Wounded After Surprise Attack on Soccer Field
Georgia Wide Receiver Arrested on Charges of Cruelty to Children
US Health Officials Announce Deli Meat Recall - Two Dead, Dozens Injured
Trader, Guest Commentator for Fox Business and CNBC Charged in $16 Million Scheme
See more...

Conversation