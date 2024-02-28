'Praise the Lord': Worship Music Breaks Out on NBA Court After Game

The Golden State Warriors may have disappointed their audience when they lost the game to the Denver Nuggets on Sunday night, but they were pleasing a much greater audience-of-one later that night.

The Warriors announced a special event following their Sunday home game against the Nuggets titled “Fellowship Night.”

Unlike a typical NBA game, the evening was billed as a “Postgame Fellowship Night Rally” — “an evening of faith, fellowship, entertainment and more” for Warrior fans.

Pastors, leaders, and faithful from across the Bay Area gathered on the hardwood for a “Postgame Fellowship Night Rally,” turning the Chase Center into a makeshift church, according to Christian Learning.

Attendees raised their hands heavenward, turning the hardwood into holy ground as they worshiped God together, singing, “I’ve got a reason to praise the Lord.”

Worship service happening right now on the @warriors court after the game tonight. 🤯🔥🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/9nhl5mfJKu — Sean Feucht (@seanfeucht) February 26, 2024

Christian singer Sean Feucht posted videos on social media, showing scores of attendees with arms raised, singing worship songs like “Agnus Dei” and Elevation Worship’s “Praise.”

“Worship still going strong after @warriors game at @ChaseCenter with pastors, worship leaders and churches from across California. This is POWERFUL!!! Imagine every NBA arena filled with praise!” Feucht wrote on X.

Worship still going strong after @warriors game at @ChaseCenter with pastors, worship leaders and churches from across California. 🔥🙏🏽🎶 This is POWERFUL!!! Imagine every @NBA arena filled with praise! pic.twitter.com/bSpLz19bkE — Sean Feucht (@seanfeucht) February 26, 2024

“I think next time we should tell more people! The @warriors sponsored a worship night with pastors, leaders and worshippers from across the Bay Area.THE SPIRIT OF GOD IS ALIVE IN SAN FRANCISCO,” Feucht added on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S E A N F E U C H T (@seanfeucht)

According to a social media post comment, the worship night was also a tribute to recently deceased Warriors assistant coach Dejan “Deki” Milojević.

“Right now, there’s a worship service taking place on the Golden State Warriors’ court after their game tonight. The team is paying tribute to their late assistant coach, Dejan ‘Deki’ Milojević1. It’s a powerful moment of reflection and honor,” X user Smiler wrote.

Right now, there’s a worship service taking place on the Golden State Warriors’ court after their game tonight. 🙏🏽🔥 The team is paying tribute to their late assistant coach, Dejan “Deki” Milojević1. It’s a powerful moment of reflection and honor. 🌟 — smiler (@crysayan_love) February 26, 2024

The Golden State Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojevic died unexpectedly in January at age 46. Milojevic suffered a fatal heart attack during a team dinner in Salt Lake City. He was laid to rest in his native Serbia, according to CBS News.

Other X users celebrated this outpouring of praise in an NBA arena.

“Chasing hard after the Father in the Chase Center! Hallelujah!!!” one comment said.

Houston Rockets chaplain Mike Rosas joined in the excitement, commenting on Instagram, “This is incredible! As the Rockets chaplain I hope we can do the same thing in Houston.”

During a time of grief, the Warriors franchise and the league looked beyond profit and entertainment and set their hearts on things above.

Their willingness to display their faith to the world is commendable, especially in the current anti-faith climate.

In an industry focused on winning, nights like this remind us that there is a higher goal and a greater prize than anything this world can offer.

